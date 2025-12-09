RM Addresses Backlash Over BTS Breakup Talk, Shares Apology and Personal Update

BTS fans logged into WeVerse over the weekend to find something unexpected from RM - a long, honest note. Instead of a usual quick update, the Korean boy band's leader chose to clear the air after his recent livestream sparked confusion and criticism.

In the controversial livestream, RM had spoken openly about the pressure the group has faced for years and mentioned that there were moments when BTS members even talked about breaking up. Some fans took it in stride, but many felt uncomfortable, and discussions spread fast across social media.

RM addressed all of it right at the start of his note. “I think I may have made a lot of ARMYs feel tired with the livestream two days ago. I'm really sorry,” he wrote.

The star also admitted he was not expecting the kind of response that followed. “I regret turning it on now, but at the time, I was just feeling frustrated. I'm sorry. Please look at me kindly, just a little," he added.

RM said messages from worried fans had been coming in nonstop, which made him reflect on how his words might have landed.

After addressing the backlash, the rapper shifted to lighter updates – the kind fans enjoy. He is preparing for his driving test soon. “Yesterday I put on the sticker for driving practice, and drove through all 4 practice courses. It was scary (but I didn't crash)," he wrote.

RM also talked a bit about what he has been working on. Music, practising choreography and developing new content ideas continue to keep him busy.

Towards the end of the note, RM added a small peek into his daily life. “Yesterday I watched the movie The Color of Pomegranates. Also, my home interior is finally finished, so soon I'll be moving back home after half a year. I'll show it to you later after everything is fully decorated,” he wrote.

[???? WEVERSE]#RM wrote a letter on Weverse..



???? I'm sorry that I've tired you a lot of ARMYs with the Live two days ago. I've received a lot of calls from you who are worried. I regret not doing it, but I was frustrated I'm sorry Please look forward to it. I'll make music,… pic.twitter.com/H88Uht028z — BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ (@_BTSMoments_) December 8, 2025

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for its full-group comeback. Their new album is set to be released in March next year.

ALSO READ: Amid Dating Rumours, Pics Of BTS's Jungkook And Aespa's Winter's Matching Tattoos Go Viral