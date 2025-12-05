Amid Dating Rumours, Pics Of BTS's Jungkook And Aespa's Winter's Matching Tattoos Go Viral

A new wave of dating rumours involving BTS member Jungkook and aespa's Winter has resurfaced online after the Internet noticed their similar tattoos.

What's Happening

The viral pictures showed that the tattoo on Jungkook's arm looks similar to a design allegedly sported by Winter.

Fans pushing the rumour pointed to what they described as "evidence," including tattoos shaped as three dog faces in similar positions - Jungkook on his left arm, Winter on her right.

The post also brought back older claims involving matching bracelets, similar accessories, overlapping fashion choices and supposed social-media "synchronicities" that past rumour cycles had pointed to.

They also highlighted overlapping items like slippers, shorts, bracelets, in-ear monitors, and even nail art that appeared on their ring fingers only a day apart.

Background

Dating rumours involving the two idols first gained traction in 2023 after they were spotted at the same Harry Styles concert in Seoul.

Speculation intensified further this week when both BigHit Music and SM Entertainment refrained from issuing clear denials. BigHit told AllKpop, "We are checking on the matter." SM Entertainment stated, "We have no statement at this time."

These ongoing rumours also drew comparisons to earlier dating speculation surrounding both idols. BigHit had firmly denied Jungkook's dating rumours with actress Lee Yoo-Bi in 2021.

Similarly, SM Entertainment called the 2024 rumours linking Winter and ENHYPEN's Jungwon "false."

Jungkook himself addressed his private life in 2023, stating, "I don't have a girlfriend. I just want to focus on work. I don't feel the need to date. Please stop talking about me having a girlfriend. My girlfriend is ARMY. Right now, ARMY is all I have. I feel relieved. Don't worry."

