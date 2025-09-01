BTS Member Jungkook Reveals He Has ADHD After Fans Tell Him To Stop Moving: "I Can't Help It"

BTS member Jungkook has been making waves in the music industry with his chart-topping hits. Recently, the singer took to Weverse Live and shared a personal and candid moment with the BTS ARMY. He opened up about being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) after being told to stop moving so much by his fans.

The live stream, which began as a casual conversation, soon turned into a a heartfelt moment. The singer appeared relaxed and at ease, casually walking around and engaging with fans before settling back onto his sofa to continue the conversation.

The session took a more personal turn when Jungkook shared his struggles with ADHD. After a fan left a comment asking him not to move around so much, Jungkook revealed that he has adult ADHD, which causes him to move around involuntarily. "I can't help it. I kind of have adult ADHD. I have it so I keep moving like this," he admitted.

jungkook saying he's neurodivergent he has adhd now everyone can stop commenting weird shit telling him to stop what he can't control ???? pic.twitter.com/h4Gv1RmBcY — em (@0UTROEGO) August 29, 2025

The news resonated deeply with fans, who swiftly rallied around Jungkook, offering support and understanding. Many expressed regret over the comment that led to his revelation.

What Is ADHD?

As per Mayo Clinic, ADHD is a lifelong neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by persistent difficulties with attention, hyperactivity, and/or impulsivity that begin in childhood and continue to cause impairment in daily life. Symptoms in adults can include disorganisation, poor time management, difficulty staying on task, restlessness, and impulsive behaviour.

While many people outgrow ADHD in childhood, a significant number of adults continue to experience symptoms, leading to challenges in various aspects of their lives. It's not a behavioural choice, the result of poor parenting, or a bad habit. ADHD is a neurological disorder that can be effectively managed with treatment, including medication, therapy and lifestyle adjustments.