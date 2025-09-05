<i>Spider-Man</i> Star Tom Holland On Living With ADHD And Dyslexia: "It Can Be Intimidating"

Your friendly neighbourhood superhero, reel-life Spider-Man Tom Holland, has always been open about his struggles with dyslexia. The actor how now shared that he also has ADHD or Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder - a neurodevelopmental condition that can significantly affect daily life.

The Cherry actor, who was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 7, described the condition as "slightly intimidating."

"I have ADHD and I'm dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating. And sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character,” Holland said in an interview with IGN.

Tom Holland further shared how play and creativity help him overcome those challenges. He's currently showcasing that through his latest LEGO short film titled Never Stop Playing, where he voices multiple characters.

"So any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes that might be in an instruction manual or might not be in an instruction manual, just promotes healthy creativity. And I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better," Holland added.

Tom Holland previously talked about his dyslexia struggle during an appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. The actor said, "My dyslexia, it's really just my spelling. My spelling was really the biggest hurdle. I worked really hard at school. I didn't do particularly well but my parents said, ‘As long as you try your best.'”

What Is ADHD?

According to Medical News Today, ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity.

Dyslexia, on the other hand, is a language-based learning disability that makes reading, spelling, and decoding words difficult.

Although distinct conditions, they often occur together, sharing symptoms like difficulty with concentration and time management. The primary difference is that ADHD impacts behaviour and attention broadly, whereas dyslexia specifically affects language and reading skills.

Distinguishing between ADHD and dyslexia requires medical intervention as it helps you provide a proper diagnosis and care plan. Treatment strategies for the combined condition would need to address both types of deficits to support overall development and well-being.