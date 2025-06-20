Before <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i>, How Aamir Khan's <i>Taare Zameen Par</i> Made India Wake Up And Take Note Of Dyslexia

As Sitaare Zameen Par hits the theatres, it is worth reflecting on the legacy of its original spiritual predecessor, Taare Zameen Par - a film that changed how India understands and approaches learning disabilities.

More than a heartwarming story, Taare Zameen Par was a turning point that sparked a conversation around dyslexia - a learning disability that disrupts how the brain processes written language. Directed by Aamir Khan and written by Amole Gupte, the 2007 movie delves into the inner world of an 8-year-old, Ishaan Awasthi (played by Darsheel Safari), who struggles with dyslexia.

At a time when disabilities were rarely spoken about, let alone portrayed on screen, Taare Zameen Par opened the dialogue and brought the challenges of dyslexia into mainstream conversation, not just for the child but for the parents too.

Taare Zameen Par Highlighted The Struggle Of Dyslexic Children

Ishaan, an unconventional, creative, and imaginative child, is bullied by his classmates, overlooked by his teachers and misunderstood by his parents - a reflection of how little aware teachers, parents, and even medical professionals were about the nuances of learning disabilities in India.

Taare Zameen Par disrupted this narrative by humanizing Ishaan's struggle and shedding light on the emotional and psychological toll such labels can take on a child. It did not portray dyslexia as a disease but as a different way of learning and seeing the world.

Ishaan's confusion with letters, his inability to read fluently, and his constant reprimands at school were not glorified but shown in a way that broke your heart and wanting you to understand more about his condition.

From the beginning of the movie, Ishaan is deemed a troublemaker - a child who simply hates learning because of his poor academic performance. While his imagination and artistic talent shine, they are completely neglected. After repeated failures, he is sent to a boarding school where he eventually sinks into a state of fear, anxiety, and depression in a harsh and strict environment until a new teacher (Aamir Khan), who is understanding and supportive, enters his life.

At one point, Ishaan even contemplates suicide, a moment which is prevented by his best friend in the movie, Rajan Damodaran. Ishaan's inability to explain his pain or his struggle highlighted how differently abled children struggle with their mental health.

A study published in the Journal of Learning Disabilities found that people who have specific learning disabilities (SLDs) are more likely to attempt suicide. Another 2023 study published in Psychiatry Research found that dyslexic children are at risk for mental health issues and persistent emotional symptoms.

Dyslexic Kids Need Support To Live Their Full Potential

While dyslexia and its effects on people are the central themes of the movie, it also has additional messages. The film celebrates Ishaan's creativity, imagination, and artistic talent, highlighting that intelligence comes in different forms.

Dr Sonal Anand psychiatrist at Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road told NDTV that it is vital to take care of the mental health of the child and offer support to help them live their potential. She shared the example of Aarav (name changed), a seven-year-old who struggled with reading and writing despite being a bright student.

"He confused letters like 'b' and 'd' and had trouble reading aloud. He was excellent in orals though. Teachers noticed he lagged in language tasks and referred him for assessment and also discussed this with his parents. After early screening, Aarav was diagnosed with dyslexia and began structured literacy therapy, used audiobooks, and practiced reading with multisensory tools.

With proper support and treatment, his confidence and academic skills gradually improved. Early intervention helped Aarav thrive both in school and emotionally. He is now able to understand the difference between letters is a happier child, and isn't afraid to read out loud in the classroom."

Dyslexic Kids Are Creative Thinkers

Did you know Albert Einstein was dyslexic? So were Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso, Steven Spielberg, Boman Irani, Tom Cruise, Keira Knightley, and among others. Despite their difficulties with traditional academics, all of them thrived through their creativity, imagination, and unique ways of thinking.

A study published in the journal Cogent Psychology found that people with developmental dyslexia (DD) have a tendency to creative thinking due to their preference for visual representations processing and intuitive strategies, characteristics often associated with creativity.

Aamir Khan's character in Taare Zameen Par, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, is a compassionate art teacher who plays an important role in recognising Ishaan's condition and advocating for an inclusive approach to education. His efforts to work with Ishaan patiently and not force him to conform offers a way for how teachers and parents can support children with dyslexia.

In a recent fanmeet, Aamir also opened up about Junaid Khan's struggle with dyslexia and how he did not understand his condition in the beginning. "I used to scold Junaid. I was like Nandkishore Awasthi in the beginning. I would tell him, 'Junaid, how can someone write so badly? No one can even read this. When he used to read, he would say 'from' instead of 'for'. Whenever he saw an 'F', he would just guess the word - of, from, for," he said.

Junaid Khan has also spoken about his condition in an interview, "Neither of my parents were particular (about my results)... I was also diagnosed with dyslexia very early on. When they heard the script of Taare Zameen Par, they were like, 'Ek second... We have seen this in our lives. And it was at that point that they took me to a specialist, and I was diagnosed with dyslexia."

Dr Sonal Anand told NDTV, "It can be difficult for parents to notice dyslexia early because the signs may seem like normal learning delays. This can change if parents educate themselves about the signs and symptoms, such as trouble with letters or rhyming. Regular communication with teachers and early screening at schools can also help in detecting dyslexia and prompt management."

How Taare Zameen Par Impacted People Beyond Cinema?

Dr Sonal Anand shares, "This film was successful in being able to change the perspective and create awareness regarding dyslexia. As a result, many parents came out in the open and started discussing the topic which is so important. The right kind of information is most crucial nowadays."

The impact of Taare Zameen Par extended beyond the cinema. Following its release in 2007, there was a noticeable rise in discussion about learning disabilities across the film fraternity, parenting forums, and schools. Dyslexia screenings became more common, and some educational boards even began allowing accommodations such as extra time during exams for students diagnosed with learning disabilities.

The legacy of Taare Zameen Par continues even after 17 years of its release. It redefined what a "successful" child means and opened doors, much like its popular song Kholo Kholo Darwaze, for more inclusivity in schools and rooms alike. It not only brought dyslexia to the mainstream conversation but also marked a shift in Bollywood's narrative priorities. It is one of the movies that tackled sensitive, educational topics with grace and emotional depth. It didn't just entertain, it educated and empowered.