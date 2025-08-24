Namita Thapar Reveals How Tough Her Perimenopause Journey Is: "No One Warns You"

Shark Tank India judge and business leader Namita Thapar has always been vocal about women's health. Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen working out at the gym. Along with the clip, she penned a candid note about dealing with perimenopause, a phase many women silently struggle through.

Namita Thapar Shares Her Perimenopause Struggle

Namita revealed that she first experienced perimenopause at 45, and the journey has been far from easy. She described it as a tough stage that brings body aches, low energy levels, weight gain, and even impacts bone health and abdominal fat. "I'm 48 & I've been struggling with peri menopause last 3 years, no one warns you about how tough this is," she wrote in her post.

"Thanks to a dear friend, I got back into my gym routine & it's helped me a lot with my body aches, energy & to keep a positive mindset. My lovely ladies, be selfish, take care of yourself & invest in that muscle mass that gets so depleted with age & wreaks havoc on our health !" she further added.

The entrepreneur now hits the gym six days a week and focuses on strength training to build her core and improve bone health. She believes this discipline has helped her not only physically but also emotionally by reducing mood swings and keeping her energized.

Why Strength Training Is A Game Changer During Perimenopause?

In her message, Namita opened up about the importance of strength workouts. She explained that perimenopause often leads to muscle mass depletion, which in turn affects overall health. According to her, building strength through weight training helps in improving stamina, reducing aches, and balancing mental health.

The entrepreneur shared that no matter how lazy or unmotivated she feels, skipping the gym is never an option. Namita ended her note with a reminder for women to be selfish about their health, urging her followers to see exercise as a gift to their body and mind.

ALSO READ: "We Must Educate More": Shark Tank's Namita Thapar Spreads Awareness About PCOS