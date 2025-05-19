Do Women Need More Protein In Their Late 30s And Early 40s?

There's no doubt that life was much simpler back when we didn't count calories, carbs, fibre, protein, iron, and all the rest.

These days, a quick scroll through Instagram or any health website offers a confusing overload of advice.

One such nutrient that has gained significant attention on social media, with countless 'Instagram doctors' advising us on how much to eat and from where, is protein.

Protein is, of course, essential for various functions in the body. From building and repairing tissues to supporting muscle growth and recovery, and maintaining critical bodily functions such as hormone production and immune strength, the protein we consume plays a vital role. Yet, despite the hype, experts believe that Indian diets still lack adequate protein.

Protein is essential for various functions in our body. Photo: Unsplash

This deficiency is even more pronounced among Indian women, who consume 13% less protein on average than their male counterparts. Data reveals that 70-80% of Indian women fall below the recommended protein intake levels, despite needing more protein than men.

This requirement increases notably during perimenopause, experts say.

Why?

Debjani Gupta, a nutritionist and wellness expert from Mumbai, explains that perimenopause is the transition phase leading to menopause, marking the end of a woman's reproductive years. During this time, hormone levels fluctuate, causing various physical and emotional symptoms such as irregular periods, hot flashes, and mood swings.

These hormonal changes also lead to shifts in nutritional needs. Basal metabolic rate may decline, and the body requires extra support to maintain health and prevent disease in later years.

"Increased protein intake, careful carbohydrate management, blood sugar control, and ensuring enough calcium, vitamin D, and B complex are extremely crucial," says Gupta.

Higher protein intake supports lean muscle retention and weight management. Photo: Unsplash

Vriti Srivastav, a holistic dietitian from Mumbai, agrees. She explains that as women age, muscle mass declines and oestrogen levels fluctuate, affecting muscle and bone health, as well as metabolism.

Protein helps counter these effects by boosting metabolism and preserving muscle and bone mass. "Every tissue and hormone in our body, including the gut barrier lining, is made of protein. Low protein intake affects repair of the gut lining, making women more susceptible to leaky gut and inflammation," she adds.

Dr Archana Batra, a dietician and certified diabetes educator, further adds, that higher protein intake supports lean muscle retention, weight management, and stable energy levels.

How Much Protein Should Perimenopausal Women Consume?

Gupta recommends that women in their perimenopausal age (late 30s and early 40s) increase protein intake from the standard 0.8g per kg of body weight to between 1g and 1.2g daily, spaced out across meals for better absorption.

This recommendation was consistent across all the experts we spoke to.

For example, a 60 kg woman would need around 72-96 grams of protein daily-particularly if she exercises regularly. The original RDA, by contrast, suggests just 0.8g/kg.

So, Why Is Actual Protein Intake Still Low In India?

NDTV spoke to five experts, and all agreed that although protein is currently in the spotlight, Indian women still fall short. One key reason is misunderstanding.

Dr Navjot Kaur, Senior Dietician at Livasa Hospital, Mohali, says protein is often misunderstood-not intentionally dismissed, but frequently presented incorrectly or given less importance to in balanced nutrition.

She points out that in many Western countries, high-protein diets have gained popularity for weight loss and muscle gain, creating the impression that protein is some sort of miracle nutrient. But it shouldn't be seen in isolation.

"Protein is a major macronutrient, just like carbohydrates and fats. It plays a central role in muscle repair, enzyme and hormone production, immune function, and overall cellular health. In India, however, protein intake is still significantly low," she explains.

Dr Kaur warns that excessive protein intake without enough physical activity-particularly from supplements-can have side effects. But in India, the bigger issue is that women simply don't get enough.

Protein deficiency can lead to fatigue in women. Photo: Unsplash

Vriti points out, "Indian women aren't just consuming too little protein; we're also not prioritising strength training to build or preserve muscle. Protein has been wrongly pigeonholed as something only bodybuilders or gym-goers need. In reality, it's essential for every tiny component of our body."

Dr Batra agrees, noting that the idea that protein is only for athletes is widespread, but incorrect. It's a crucial nutrient, especially for women in perimenopausal ages.

Gupta outlines the consequences of low protein intake in women:

Rapid muscle loss and resulting weight gain

Fatigue and exhaustion

Poor blood sugar control and insulin resistance

Constant sugar cravings and brain fog

Hormonal imbalance and irregular periods

She recommends that women focus on getting protein from well-balanced, high-quality sources rather than relying only on supplements or overly processed high-protein foods-especially during the perimenopausal years.

In A Nutshell

While protein is finally getting its moment in the spotlight, awareness doesn't always translate to action. For Indian women-particularly those approaching or going through perimenopause-understanding and addressing this nutritional gap is vital not just for fitness, but for long-term health, energy, and quality of life.