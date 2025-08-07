Before Sunjay Kapur's Death, What Priya Sachdev Said About Her Marriage With Vikram Chatwal

Former investment banker Priya Sachdev, who was married to businessman Sunjay Kapur at the time of his death on June 12, 2025, opened up about her first marriage earlier this year. Priya was married to Indian-American actor-hotelier Vikram Chatwal before their divorce in 2011. After her divorce with Vikram, Priya met Sunjay Kapur, fell in love with him, and married him in 2017.

Priya Sachdev is currently at the centre of a high-stakes succession drama, that has broken out after the death of her husband Sunjay Kapur. Before his marriage with Priya Sachdev, Sunjay Kapur was married to Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor and designer-stylist Nandita Mahtani.

Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur, Sunjay and Priya's son Azarius, Sunjay's children Samaira and Kiaan from his marriage to Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, and Priya's daughter with Vikram Chatwal, Safira, are all part of the Rs 30,000-crore inheritence battle.

Three months before Sunjay Kapur's untimely death, on the YouTube show Kin and Kindness, Priya spoke about her first marriage with Vikram Chatwal and why it fell apart.

The Priya Sachdev And Vikram Chatwal Divorce

Priya said, "My ex-husband ticked all the boxes... He went to Wharton, worked at Morgan Stanley. I did mathematics at UCLA, a double major with UCLA and LSE... So I thought this is a perfect match."

"You know how you do your career path, but it doesn't always work. I thought I had it all right... but I guess I chose wrong," said Priya.

A few weeks into her pregnancy, Priya first realised that things weren't quite right in her marriage, she said.

"When I had her (daughter Safira) and I realised, a few 15 to 20 weeks into my pregnancy, I realised this marriage is not right. But I still continued to make this work."

She parted ways with Vikram five years later.

"My ex-in-laws called me apologising... I wasn't valued or appreciated for the sacrifices I made. That was one victory," she said.

In 2011, Priya Sachdev and Vikram Chatwal's divorce came through. Priya and Vikram have a daughter together, Safira. After their separation, the couple fought a prolonged custody dispute over their daughter but Priya was ultimately granted custody of Safira. Later, Sunjay Kapur adopted Safira.

Priya Sachdev And Vikram Chatwal's Lavish Wedding

Priya Sachdev's wedding with Vikram Chatwal was a three-city, ten-day affair that took place in February 2006. The wedding was spread across Mumbai in Maharashtra, Udaipur in Rajasthan, and the national capital. 600 guests from across 26 countries were ferried around in private jets.

Vikram Chatwal and Priya Sachdev's wedding was a lavish affair

The guest list too was a jaw-dropping one. It included former US President Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, Lakshmi Mittal, Prince Nikolaos of Greece and many other prominent figures. Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also among the guests at the Chatwal-Sachdev wedding festivities in Delhi.

A Marriage Arranged In India

The marriage, arranged by businessman Raja Dhody and his then wife Queenie Dhody at the request of Vikram Chatwal's father Sant Singh Chatwal, did not last long. Chatwal Senior wanted an Indian girl for his son, to ensure he "settled down" in life. The Dhody couple found the right match in Priya Sachdev.

After Vikram and Priya's first meeting, Chatwal told the New York Times that while it wasn't 'love at first sight', "there was an instant chemical reaction that night. I was taken by her voice, which is very soft, and I love her laugh. When she laughs it just makes me laugh."

Vikram Chatwal and Priya Sachdev

Vikram and Priya exchanged numbers that evening and continued meeting for the next three years, across countries. While Vikram had gone back to the United States to focus on the building of his hotels, Priya worked on her career in Delhi.

"I started falling for him over the phone, which was nice because I feel like I really got to know him," Priya told the New York Times.

The couple would fly down from the US and India to meet in London. When their families realised they were seeing each other, they began mounting pressure on Vikram and Priya to get married.

Vikram proposed to Priya at a temple in December 2004. In February 2006, Vikram and Priya got married with a guest list that saw dignitaries from all over the world.

In 2011, Vikram and Priya were divorced. While Priya married Sunjay Kapur in 2017, Vikram went on to date a bevy of international models and celebrities.