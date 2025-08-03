As Sunjay Kapur's Stepdaughter Safira Changes Her Surname, What Will She Inherit From His Rs 30,000 Crore Empire?

The sudden death of billionaire businessman Sunjay Kapur on June 12 during a polo match in London has sparked an intense succession battle over his Rs 30,000 crore estate, including ownership of Sona Comstar, one of the world's leading auto component manufacturers.

With legal heirs from different marriages, adopted children, and a mother publicly challenging boardroom decisions, the question of who inherits what has become central to one of India's most complex business family disputes in recent years.

What Will Sunjay Kapur's Stepdaughter Inherit?

Sunjay Kapur had three children: two biological children with his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor - Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14) - and a son, Azarius (6), with his current wife Priya Sachdev Kapur. Priya also has a daughter, Safira, from her previous marriage to businessman Vikram Chatwal.

Whether Safira is entitled to a share of Sunjay's estate depends entirely on whether a will exists and what it states. Legally, a stepchild does not inherit unless formally adopted.

According to reports, Sunjay had adopted Safira, which would make her a legal heir to his property. However, if Safira was legally adopted by Sunjay, she would no longer be entitled to inherit from her biological father, Vikram Chatwal.

This twist places Safira in a legally grey zone, unless Sunjay clearly specified her inclusion in a will, which has not been confirmed yet.

Adding to the speculation is the fact that both Priya Sachdev and Safira have reportedly changed their surnames. Priya now goes by Priya Sunjay Kapur, while Safira allegedly dropped Chatwal from her name and now uses Safira Kapur. This move is being viewed by some as an attempt to strengthen claims to the Kapur inheritance.

What Will Karisma Kapoor's Children Samaira And Kiaan Inherit?

Despite Karisma and Sunjay's divorce in 2016, Sunjay reportedly made provisions for his two children from his first marriage: As part of legacy planning, Samaira and Kiaan were gifted bonds worth Rs 14 crore. They have also been guaranteed a monthly income of Rs 10 lakh each, according to media reports.

Karisma Kapoor was given ownership of a house previously owned by Sunjay Kapur's father, Dr. Surinder Kapur.

This suggests that while Samaira and Kiaan are not likely to inherit the business empire, they have been financially secured through long-term planning.

What About Priya Sachdev Kapur And Her Son Azarius?

As Sunjay Kapur's legal spouse at the time of his death, Priya Sachdev Kapur is entitled to a significant portion of his estate, especially in the absence of a will.

Sunjay was the sole beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, which holds the promoter stake in Sona Comstar via Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd.

By law, in the absence of a specified will, Priya will inherit and manage his assets.

Their biological son Azarius, who is 6 years old, is also a direct legal heir and is likely to receive a share in both the trust and personal wealth.

If Safira was legally adopted, she would also be entitled to inherit equally as a daughter.

Where Does The Succession Stand Legally?

While the management of Sona Comstar continues under its existing board, which recently appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as chairman, family tensions have been rising. Rani Kapur, Sunjay's mother, has raised serious allegations in a letter to SEBI and company shareholders, claiming, "I was emotionally shattered and coerced into signing documents I hadn't seen. This AGM is a betrayal of the family legacy."

She objected to Priya's appointment as a non-executive director, saying it was done without family consultation and raised concerns over outsiders representing the family.

The company has refuted her claims, stating that Rani Kapur had not held shares since 2019, and all decisions-including Priya's appointment-were taken with due process and shareholder approval.

Following Sunjay's death, shares of Sona Comstar fell 7% as investors grew concerned about succession. However, the company tried to reassure stakeholders with a statement, "His vision, values, and dedication to excellence have left a lasting legacy for the company. We assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that our operations and prospects remain unchanged as we honour his legacy."

About Sunjay Kapur's Death

According to sources, Sunjay Kapur was playing a match at Guards Polo Club in London when he felt suffocated. He allegedly swallowed a bee, and the sting in his throat triggered a heart attack. He exited the field but collapsed shortly after and was declared dead.

Background

Sunjay married Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. They filed for divorce through mutual consent in 2014, and the divorce was finalised in 2016. Custody of the children was given to Karisma, while Sunjay was granted visitation rights. Priya Sachdev was the third wife of the late Sunjay Kapur. Before Priya and Karisma, Sunjay was married to Nandita Mahtani.

