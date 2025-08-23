Daisy Shah Says Salman Khan Covered Her With A Blanket Because Her "Dress Was Short": "For Him, <i>Ladki Ko Jitna Dhakoge...</i>"

Daisy Shah recently revealed that her Race 3 and Jai Ho co-star Salman believes "women look more beautiful when they are covered up."

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Daisy Shah shared how Salman Khan creates a safe environment for women on his sets.

She said that he does not believe women should be shown as "showpieces" in his films.

"For him, ladki ko jitna dhakoge, utni hi zyada sundar dikhegi (a woman will look more beautiful if you cover her up)," she added.

Salman Khan is known to be strict about the way women dress on his film sets. According to those who have worked with him, female crew members are expected to dress modestly, and this rule also extends to the women who act alongside him.

Calling him "caring," Daisy recalled an incident from her debut film Jai Ho. She said that in one particular scene, Salman felt her dress was "weird" and suggested that she be covered with a blanket.

"There was this one outfit that I was supposed to wear... This was supposed to be a scene in the morning when I had just woken up. He found my dress to be a little weird so he said, cover her in a blanket," she said.

Daisy explained that the outfit was meant for a song sequence, but "according to him, that night dress was a little too short."

When Palak Tiwari Called Salman Khan A "Traditionalist"

This is not the first time Salman Khan's approach to women's attire has been spoken about. In 2023, Palak Tiwari had revealed that he was very particular about modest dressing on his sets. While speaking with Sidharth Kannan, she said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, Salman sir had a rule: 'every girl on my set, the neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls'."

She added, "He's a traditionalist. Of course, he's like, 'Jo pehenna hai pehno,' but he's also like my girls should always be protected. If there are men around who he doesn't personally know, it's not his personal space where he doesn't trust everyone, he's like, the girl should be safe, always."