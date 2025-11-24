Photos: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Govinda And Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Dharmendra At Mumbai Crematorium

Legendary actor Dharmendra died on Monday. He was 89. Soon after the news of his death broke, the film industry gathered to pay last respects. The veteran actor's last rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were seen arriving at the cremation ground to offer condolences to the Deol family.

Ranveer Singh, along with his actor-wife Deepika, at the crematorium

Govinda at the crematorium.

Amitabh Bachchan, along with grandson Agastya Nanda, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and several others, also paid their last respects.

Amitabh Bachchan, along with grandson Agastya, arrived to pay last respects

Abhishek Bachchan at the crematorium.

Salim Khan at the crematorium.

Salman Khan at the crematorium.

Aamir Khan at the crematorium.

Saira Banu also paid her last respects.

Mika Singh at the crematorium.

Hema Malini and Esha Deol were seen exiting the cremation ground. They requested paps with folded hands to respect their privacy.

Hema Malini, along with daughter Esha Deol

After the last rites, Kajol and Aryan Khan were spotted at Dharmendra's residence.

Aryan Khan at Dharmendra's residence.

Kajol at Dharmendra's residence

Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on Monday. He had recently been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai and was discharged after showing signs of recovery.

Reports stated that he was placed on a ventilator due to breathing difficulties. The actor had been living at his farmhouse in Khandala with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, after relocating from Mumbai because of rising pollution levels.

His death follows a series of recent losses in the film industry, including Pankaj Dheer, Asrani, Satish Shah, and advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, who died last month.