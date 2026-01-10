Internet Finds Sivakarthikeyan's <i>Parasakthi</i> "Unbearable": "Should Have Watched <i>Dhurandhar</i> Again Instead"

Parasakthi hit cinema screens on Saturday, January 10. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the Tamil-language historical political drama is set in 1960s Madras and explores the socio-political climate of Tamil Nadu during the anti-Hindi agitations. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in key roles. Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan and Guru Somasundaram are also part of the cast.

As moviegoers caught the film in theatres, several of them took to X to share their reactions. However, early responses suggest that the film has failed to impress the audience. Here is what viewers are saying:

One viewer called the film “UNBEARABLE”. They wrote, “Director Sudha Kongara's attempt is visible, but the lacklustre writing makes it a disappointing affair. Constant over-the-top presentation, howling, & build up leaves the audience irritated. The execution is flawed. NOT RECOMMENDED.”

Another user rated the film 1.5 out of 5 and shared a brief verdict, writing, “1st half ok.. 2nd half, drag.”

Giving the film 2.5 out of 5 stars, one person remarked that they “should have watched Dhurandhar again instead.”

A critic penned an elaborate note, stating, “A boring period drama with honest intentions but a tedious, lengthy narration that tests your patience! The film initially grabs attention with an authentic period setup. However, a slow narration and dull love track dominate most of the first half. Post-interval, the film drags endlessly, testing patience with convenient writing and stretched-out sequences. The emotions surrounding the pro-language movement feel superficial and fail to land effectively.”

Another X user pointed out that the first half moves at “a painfully slow pace.” They added, “The love track is extremely boring and adds no real value.”

“First half very boring unable to sit in seats…Climax very worst. Better to avoid this movie…Movie disaster,” read another blunt reaction.

Parasakthi features music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The project is backed by Dawn Pictures.