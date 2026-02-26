Priyadarshan Breaks Silence On <i>Hera Pheri 3</i> Delay: "Definitely Not Happening This Year"

Priyadarshan has finally spilled the beans on his long-awaited project, Hera Pheri 3. The film, which was set to go on floors earlier this year, is facing significant delays due to ongoing legal complications surrounding its film and music rights. Now, the filmmaker has confirmed that the much-talked-about film will “definitely not" go on floors this year.

In a conversation with E Times, Priyadarshan admitted that the situation is complicated. He said, “Certain people said they have the rights to the film, while others claimed rights to the music.”

Priyadarshan revealed that Bhushan Kumar has publicly claimed ownership of Hera Pheri 3's music rights. He shared that resolving these issues is crucial before proceeding with the film. When asked whether the movie will go into production this year, the filmmaker said, “Definitely not this year.”

According to Bar and Bench, production house Seven Arts International claimed that producer Firoz Nadiadwala's rights were limited to making the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam original Ramji Rao Speaking, which became the 2000 film Hera Pheri. The production house alleges that Nadiadwala breached the contract by making Phir Hera Pheri and transferring franchise rights to Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films.

Priyadarshan also reacted to Paresh Rawal's controversial exit and re-entry in Hera Pheri 3. The senior actor had distanced himself from the project, sparking rumours that Akshay Kumar had filed a case against him seeking Rs 25 crore in damages. The issue was eventually resolved, and Akshay dropped the case.

Addressing his equation with Paresh, Priyadarshan said there is no animosity between them. "I've seen people fall out and then work together again. I don't think there are permanent enemies in politics or cinema," he added.

The Hera Pheri franchise began in 2000 and featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. It was followed by a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, in 2006. Directed by Priyadarshan, the third instalment is currently in the works, with the OG trio set to reprise their roles.