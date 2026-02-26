Watch: After 'Virosh' Telugu Wedding, First Message From Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Teams

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in the morning following Telugu traditions at ITC Mementos, in the presence of friends and family members in Udaipur.

The couple will have another wedding—a Coorg (Kodava) ceremony—in the evening to honour Rashmika's cultural roots.

After the morning wedding, the couple's teams distributed sweets to the shutterbugs stationed there. The sweet boxes featured Rashmika's picture.

During a media interaction, a team member said, "We are just happy to share the celebrations with you and sharing these delicacies."

Opting for a highly private and intimate affair, the couple is beautifully blending cultures while embracing their individual heritage.

After months of speculation, they confirmed their wedding on Sunday (February 22) with identical social media posts, calling it "the Wedding of VIROSH"—a nod to the affectionate tag bestowed on them by loyal fans.

"Our dearest loves, before we made any plans or chose anything for ourselves—you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'," they said in a joint statement.

"So today—with full hearts—we name our union in your honor: 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love!" the statement concluded.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

Initially tight-lipped about the wedding rumors, the couple has been sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Guest List

Ellie Choopulu director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan are attending the wedding today.

About ITC Mementos

Nestled in the Aravalli Range, this secluded property offers complete privacy, ideal for an intimate celebration. It features 117 private villas, a river and lake within the estate, a private helipad, and spans an entire hill.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the set of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). They got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025, at Vijay's Hyderabad home.