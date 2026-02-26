The Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Relationship Timeline: 8-Year Low-Key Romance, Secret Vacations, Private Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married as per the Telugu tradition today in the luxury hotel, ITC Mementos in Udaipur.

The ceremony took place at ITC Mementos Udaipur, a luxury property located around 25 kilometres outside Udaipur.

Pre-wedding and wedding celebrations are scheduled from February 24 to 26. The guest list is expected to be intimate, with around 100 people. A few politicians from Telangana and select film directors are likely to attend. No major film stars are expected.

On their wedding day, let us revisit Rashmika and Vijay's relationship timeline.

First Meeting On Set

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first met while working on their film Geetha Govindam. Released in 2018, the film featured Vijay as Vijay Govind and Rashmika as Geetha Kanuganti.

After Geetha Govindam, they reunited for Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma. Their on-screen chemistry quickly became a fan favourite.

Dating Rumours Begin

Dating rumours started in January 2023 after Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's rumoured vacation in the Maldives. Though they never confirmed anything at the time, fans were convinced something was brewing.

When Vijay Made Rashmika Blush

In November 2023, during promotions for Animal, Rashmika Mandanna appeared on Unstoppable with NBK hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Vijay Deverakonda joined the show through a phone call. Balakrishna asked him to say “I love Rashmika” over the phone. That moment made the actress blush instantly.

Rashmika On Her Equation With Vijay

In January 2024, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about Vijay Deverakonda in an interview with We Are Yuvaa.

She said, "Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it. I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He's not a yes person. He's on point. This is good...this is not good...this is what I think...this is what I don't think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he's someone I really, really respect."

Vijay Confirms He Is Dating

In November 2024, Vijay Deverakonda finally opened up about his relationship status. Without naming anyone, he confirmed he was in a relationship.

The actor told Curly Tales, “I know what it is to love. I don't know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn't unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticised. I don't even know if it's okay to expect unconditional love."

Vijay added, “I have dated my co-star.” He also said, “I don't go out on dates. I go out only after a long time of knowing someone, after building a friendship."

On many occasions, Vijay and Rashmika gave shout-outs to each other's films on social media. Rashmika was also once spotted with Vijay's family members coming out of a movie hall.

Rumoured Oman Vacation

In April 2025, Rashmika celebrated her 29th birthday in Oman. She posted happy pictures from her vacation. Soon after, Vijay also shared photos from what looked like the same location. Fans noticed similar backgrounds and were quick to connect the dots.

Engagement Buzz

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3 last year in Hyderabad.

During an interview with Galatta Plus that same month, the interviewer congratulated Rashmika. She looked slightly confused at first. The journalist clarified that he was talking about her perfume line and asked if there was anything else to celebrate.

Rashmika smiled and said, "No, no." Before adding, “Actually, there's quite a lot, because so many things are happening. But I'll take your congratulations on all of them.”

Rome Vacation

In January this year, the two were spotted at the Hyderabad airport after celebrating New Year in Italy. They reportedly travelled separately but were seen at the airport around the same time on January 5.

The duo did not post pictures together. But fans noticed that the locations in their photos looked similar. That again sparked rumours.

Relationship Confirmation And Wedding Announcement

A few days before their big day, the couple shared a joint statement confirming their wedding. They also thanked fans for giving them their popular nickname.

The statement read: "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

From co-stars to partners, and now soon-to-be husband and wife, Vijay and Rashmika's journey has been closely followed by fans.