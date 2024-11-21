Vijay Deverakonda Confirms Being In A Relationship: "Have Dated My Co-Star"

Vijay Deverakonda has finally opened up about his relationship status. The actor has revealed that he is not single. FYI: Vijay Deverakonda is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna. And, fans have often spotted similarities in their travel albums. Reportedly, Rashmika celebrated Diwali this year with Vijay Deverakonda and his family. Recently, the actor shared his thoughts on love and relationships. As per Vijay Deverakonda, he understands the feeling of love but he can't relate to “unconditional love”.

Speaking to Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don't know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn't unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticised. I don't even know if it's okay to expect unconditional love." The actor added, “I have dated my co-star.” Well, well, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The dating rumours began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. There were also reports of the couple getting married in February this year.

He continued, “I don't go out on dates. I go out only after a long time of knowing someone, after building a friendship."

Sharing his thoughts on marriage, Vijay Deverakonda added, "Marriage doesn't have to come in between someone's career. Marriage is harder on women. It also depends on the profession you are in."

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna talked about her equation with Vijay Deverakonda in an interview with We Are Yuvaa. She said, "Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it. I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He's not a yes person. He's on point. This is good...this is not good...this is what I think...this is what I don't think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he's someone I really, really respect."