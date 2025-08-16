Kangana Ranaut Questions "Character Of Women" Who Use Dating Apps: "Who's Going To Help You Get Abortion?"

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has once again stirred conversation with her comments on modern dating culture and live-in relationships.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Kangana criticised dating apps and expressed concern over how dating and live-in setups are, in her view, eroding Indian culture.

When asked if she would ever consider creating a profile on a dating app, Kangana responded, "I have never wanted to be on dating apps. That is the true 'gutter' of our society. Everybody has a need, be it financial, physical, or anything else."

She elaborated further, saying, "Every woman and man has needs, but how do we address them? That is the question. Do we do it in an elegant manner, or do we do it more crudely, like har raat nikal jaana (leaving home every night) in search of someone? That is what dating is now, and it's a horrible situation."

Continuing her criticism of dating culture, she added, "For me it's a neech (lower) thing to do. I can't even think of coming in contact with such people."

When the host responded by saying, "I don't judge; if someone wants to do it, they can," Kangana countered, "Why are you saying this? Because you are afraid of someone trolling you for having that opinion. Would you wish the same for your younger brother or sister? I don't think any regular person who doesn't have any issues would like to go on a dating app. People who desire validation and lack confidence go to such places. You find good people in the offices you work with, or the colleges you study at, or in the partners that your parents find for you for an arranged marriage."

She then stated that dating apps are populated by people who she believes are not successful in life. "You wouldn't find people like me on dating apps. You'll only find losers there, the people who haven't achieved anything in their life... If you haven't been able to meet anyone in office, through your parents and relatives, and you've ended up on a dating app, imagine what sort of character you are," she said.

Kangana Ranaut On Live-In Relationships

The conversation then shifted to live-in relationships. Kangana expressed her disapproval of the concept, stating that some institutions like marriage should remain unchanged and that live-in relationships pose risks for women.

"Marriages are very important in our society, and it is the promise that the man makes to stay loyal to his wife. These days you hear about new ideas such as live-in relationships. Throughout my life, I have been in relationships, and I have seen other people who indulge in such things, but I can assure you that these are not women-friendly things. Who's going to help you get an abortion? If you get pregnant tomorrow during a live-in relationship, who is going to take care of you?" said Kangana.

When it was pointed out that live-in relationships are legal, Kangana replied by stating that many laws are designed to protect women. "No matter how much we empower ourselves or educate ourselves with books and surveys, scientifically speaking, men can compartmentalise and women can't," she said.