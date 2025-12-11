Kangana Ranaut Remembers Dharmendra At Prayer Meet: "He Always Appreciated My Work"

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Dharmendra, recalling his humble roots and inherent simplicity. She said his life had inspired countless artistes and added that the “BJP family” stands firmly with Hema Malini in this moment of grief.

Speaking about the late actor, Ranaut said his journey always reminded her of her own beginnings. She noted that Dharmendra's presence carried “the fragrance of the village and the soil”, reflecting a grounded personality despite decades of fame and success.

“Dharam ji came from a small village, just like me, and reached the peak of success. Seeing him always reminded me of the fragrance of the village, of the soil there. He was so grounded and a truly simple person… It is an hour of grief,” she told the media at Dharmendra's prayer meet.

She added that the party stands firmly with Hema Malini during this difficult period. “It is a very sad time, and we feel even more saddened to see Hema ji. We stand with her in this pain, and she is an important part of the BJP. The entire BJP family is with her. The Prime Minister and all of us are with her,” she said.

Ranaut further recalled how Dharmendra and his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, had always supported and encouraged her work in the film industry.

“Be it Dharam ji, Sunny ji or Bobby ji, they have always encouraged me… He always appreciated my work,” she added.

She fondly remembered how the veteran star used to praise her: “Mujhe bahut yaadein hain ki vo kehte the, ‘Kangana, bahut achha kaam kar rahi ho… tum bahut achha fight karti ho apni baaton ko lekar, apne haq ke liye'” (“I have many memories of him saying, ‘Kangana, you are doing very good work… you fight very well for your beliefs and for your rights'”).

BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who also attended the prayer meet, remembered the late actor with deep affection, saying, “Main bada bhagyashali raha ki maine unke saath chhe–saat filmein ki. I'm speaking about the 90s… I was new to the industry then. I learnt a lot from him, and I will miss him immensely. I don't know whether to call it my destiny or something else, but last year, when Sunny Deol sir was staying here at his place, Dharam ji had come. This was last year—he was travelling to Chandigarh for the shooting of the film Ikkis. I went there and we spoke for a long time… we spoke about cinema. He was such a lively and emotional person.”

One of the most iconic actors of his time, Dharmendra - who passed away on November 24 - made an indelible mark on Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films such as Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Anupama, among others.

In 2023, he surprised a new generation with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He was also a Member of Parliament from Bikaner (2004 to 2009), a judge on the reality show India's Got Talent (2011), and appeared in the historical series Taj: Divided by Blood.

He was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His final film, Ikkis, is set for release on December 25.

