Veteran actor-BJP MP and Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini is hosting a prayer meeting today in Delhi for the late film icon, who died on November 24 at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

The gathering is underway at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi. It started around 3.30 pm. It is expected to go on till 6 pm.

Hema Malini has organised the gathering along with her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol and her son-in-law Vaibhav Vohra. Esha Deol's ex-husband and businessman Bharat Takhtani is also part of the event.

The prayer meet comes days after what would have been Dharmendra's 90th birthday (December 8).

This is the second prayer meeting for Dharmendra which saw political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister Of State Jitendra Singh, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution of India Prahlad Joshi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and BJP MPs Kangana Ranaut, Harsh Malhotra and Bansuri Swaraj, in attendance.

Today's meeting is in stark contrast from the first one, which was organised in Mumbai by Dharmendra's eldest son and actor Sunny Deol on November 27 at Taj Lands End which had an overwhelming presence of film personalities, including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Anil Sharma, Utkarsh Sharma, Aryan Khan, Vivek Oberoi, and Suresh Oberoi.

