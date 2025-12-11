Veteran actor-BJP MP and Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini is hosting a prayer meeting today in Delhi for the late film icon, who died on November 24 at the age of 89 after a brief illness.
The gathering is underway at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi. It started around 3.30 pm. It is expected to go on till 6 pm.
Hema Malini has organised the gathering along with her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol and her son-in-law Vaibhav Vohra. Esha Deol's ex-husband and businessman Bharat Takhtani is also part of the event.
The prayer meet comes days after what would have been Dharmendra's 90th birthday (December 8).
This is the second prayer meeting for Dharmendra which saw political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister Of State Jitendra Singh, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution of India Prahlad Joshi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and BJP MPs Kangana Ranaut, Harsh Malhotra and Bansuri Swaraj, in attendance.
Today's meeting is in stark contrast from the first one, which was organised in Mumbai by Dharmendra's eldest son and actor Sunny Deol on November 27 at Taj Lands End which had an overwhelming presence of film personalities, including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Anil Sharma, Utkarsh Sharma, Aryan Khan, Vivek Oberoi, and Suresh Oberoi.
Here Are The Live Updates
Hema Malini Gives A Speech At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Hema Malini remembered her husband, Dharmendra, at the prayer meet and delivered a heartfelt speech.
Former Cabinet Minister Anurag Thakur Attends Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Former Cabinet Minister, Anurag Thakur, joins other ministers at Dharmendra's prayer meet.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, arrives at Dharmendra's prayer meet in Delhi.
Minister Ramdas Athawale Attends Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, attends Dharmendra's prayer meet in Delhi.
Dharmendra's Prayer Gathering: Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan Arrive To Pay Respects
BJP MPs Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan arrive at Dharmendra's prayer meet in Delhi to pay their tribute to the late film actor.
With Folded Hands, Hema Malini And Daughters Remember Dharmendra
A two-minute silence was observed in memory of Dharmendra. Hema Malini and her daughters were seen paying their respects with folded hands.
Remembering Dharmendra’s Brief But Memorable Political Career
Dharmendra served as a BJP MP from Bikaner, Rajasthan, between 2004 and 2009. During his campaign, he drew criticism for a remark in which he joked that he should be made a permanent dictator so he could instil in people the basic manners needed in a democracy.
Shatrughan Sinha's Heartfelt Post On Dharmendra's 90th Birthday
Veteran actor and Trinamool Congress MP from Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha, took to his X handle to pen a heartfelt note on Dharmendra's birthday on December 8.
He wrote, "Remembering with immense love & fondness my 'first hero' & 'people's hero' in true sense, like a dear elder brother @aapkadharam. You have left behind a huge vacuum no one can ever fill. You are truly irreplaceable. You will live in our hearts forever. Long Live Dharamji!"
Remembering with immense love & fondness my 'first hero' & 'people's hero' in true sense, like a dear elder brother @aapkadharam You have left behind a huge vacuum no one can ever fill. You are truly irreplaceable. You will live in our hearts forever. Long Live Dharamji!… pic.twitter.com/4kPKCnke5d— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 8, 2025
An Indian Musical Act To Take Place At The Prayer Meet
An Indian classical music performance is underway as guests offer their shraddhanjali.
Documentary On Dharmendra's Life Screened At The Gathering
A documentary on Dharmendra’s life was screened at the prayer meet.
When Esha Deol Wished "Darling Papa" Dharmendra On His 90th Birthday
On December 8, Esha Deol shared a loving post to wish her "papa" Dharmendra.
Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "To my darling Papa, Our pact, the strongest bond, unites us through all our lifetimes, all the realms, and beyond. We are always together, papa. Be it heaven or earth, we are one. For now, I have very tenderly, carefully, and preciously tucked you in my heart... deep, deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime."
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On Dharmendra's Death: "His Legacy Will Live On Forever"
At the prayer meet, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "A human being and an artist like Dharmendra, he has earned legions of fans worldwide. A good-hearted person with a warm smile, he rules people's hearts. His passing away is painful for all, but his cinematic legacy will live on forever."
Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Arrives At Prayer Gathering
Esha Deol’s former husband, Bharat Takhtani, arrived at Dharmendra’s prayer meet in Delhi. Ahana Deol’s husband, Vaibhav Vohra, also joined the family at the gathering.
Om Birla Attends The Prayer Meet
Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, attended Dharmendra’s prayer meet, joined by several other ministers.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Arrives At Prayer Gathering
Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, arrives at Dharmendra's prayer meet in Delhi.
On Dharmendra's birth anniversary on December 8, Hema Malini shared a few photos and penned a long note dedicated to him.
She wrote on X, "Dharam ji. Happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit."
Dharam ji— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2025
Happy birthday my dear heart❤️
More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be… pic.twitter.com/zY3QBJN0YE
Ashwini Vaishnaw Pays Tribute To Dharmendra
Union Minister of Railways of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, arrives at the prayer meet to pay tribute to Dharmendra.
Photos Of Dharmendra With Hema Malini, Esha And Ahana Adorn Prayer Meet Venue
Inside the prayer meet, attendees were greeted by an intimate photo display of Dharmendra with Hema Malini ad their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, arranged across the venue.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives At Dharmendra Prayer Meet
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, and MPs Harsh Malhotra and Bansuri Swaraj arrive at Dharmendra's prayer meeting.
Ministers Jitendra Singh And Prahlad Joshi Pay Tribute To Dharmendra
Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, said at the prayer meet that he had come to pay his condolences, as he had a long-standing association with Hema Malini and Dharmendra, the latter having been a parliamentarian for a brief period.
Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution of India, Prahlad Joshi, also attended the prayer meet. He said his favourite film would always be Sholay.
"He gave countless hits and was well-respected and extremely friendly despite being such a huge star," said Prahlad Joshi.
Hema Malini's Delhi Prayer Meet For Dharmendra After Gita Paath In Mumbai
This is the second prayer meet organised in Dharmendra's memory.
Prior to the Delhi prayer meet, Hema Malini also held a Gita Paath at her Mumbai home in memory of Dharmendra on November 27, the same day the Deols organised a separate gathering at Taj Lands End.
Remembering Dharmendra: 'A Legacy That Lives On'
At the entrance of the venue, the banner for the prayer meet reads, "Dharmendra, A Legacy That Lives On."
Beneath it, the words "His kindness, humility, and gentle warmth touched every heart. He leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and an everlasting grace" stands like a closing chapter in a beautifully lived life.
Hema Malini, Esha Deol And Ahana Deol Arrive At Prayer Meet
Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, arrived at the venue to welcome guests at the prayer meet.
Minister Of State Jitendra Singh Arrives At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, visited the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi to pay tribute to Dharmendra during his prayer meet.
Dharmendra Prayer Meet Live Updates: The Gathering Is Set To Begin Shortly
The prayer meeting for Dharmendra, organised by actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, is set to be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi. It is expected to begin at 4 pm.