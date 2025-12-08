Hema Malini In Emotional Post On Dharmendra's 90th Birthday: '2 Weeks Since You Left Me Heartbroken'

On Dharmendra's birth anniversary on December 8, Hema Malini shared a few photos and penned a long note dedicated to him. Dharmendra would have turned 90 today. His death on November 24 left the nation in deep shock. Hema Malini started her post with, "Dharam ji. Happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit." She added, "The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments brings me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart." "On your birthday, my prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love," added Hema. Dropping two photos with Dharmendra, Hema wrote, “Our happy ‘together' moments,” and concluded the post. Take a look: Dharam ji



Happy birthday my dear heart❤️

More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be… pic.twitter.com/zY3QBJN0YE — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2025 Earlier, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol also shared two heartwarming posts remembering their father. Sunny Deol dropped a video and Esha posted a couple of photos with him,



Dharmendra died at his Mumbai home on November 24. Earlier, he had been hospitalised at Breach Candy after facing breathing issues but was discharged on November 12.