Anurag Dobhal's Brother Kalam Ink Challenges His Allegations, Calls For Probe Amid Death Threats: 'People Threatened To Burn Us Alive'

A public dispute between YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, and his family has intensified after his brother Atul Dobhal, also known as Kalam Ink, shared a series of videos responding to the allegations made against them.

The controversy gained widespread attention after Anurag crashed his car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri area on Saturday night during an Instagram Live session.

Moments before the accident, he had accused his parents and brother of mentally harassing him and said they would be responsible if anything happened to him.

Following the incident and the growing online debate, Kalam Ink released detailed videos on Instagram, denying the accusations and urging authorities to investigate the matter.

Kalam Ink Starts By Talking About Ritika

One of the accusations raised earlier was that Anurag Dobhal's wife, Ritika, was not allowed to enter or cook in the kitchen. Addressing this, Kalam Ink said the claim had been misunderstood.

"Ritika was not stopped from cooking permanently. There had been a death in our family, and according to Hindu traditions, food is not prepared for a certain period after such a loss. That was the reason she was asked not to cook at that time," he said.

He added that Ritika had cooked in their kitchen on several occasions in the past.

Kalam Ink also questioned the authenticity of an audio clip circulating online, claiming it had been edited in a way that presented only part of the situation.

"The audio has been edited by Anurag. It only shows my parents reacting, but it does not show how they were provoked before that," he said.

He also dismissed allegations that he had taken control of his brother's property or initiated false legal cases.

Challenges Allegations

Responding to claims that he travelled to Manali to threaten Anurag, Kalam Ink said the allegation could easily be verified.

"Check my GPS records. See whether I have even gone to Manali in the past two years," he said, adding, "Authorities can also check whether I have contacted the person mentioned even once in the last year."

Kalam Ink also spoke about the period after Anurag's social media statements and the alleged suicide attempt.

"If he was planning to end his life because of depression, then who was handling the paid PR campaigns that appeared afterwards - him or his management?" he asked.

He also criticised the idea that such incidents can suddenly change public perception.

"If attempting suicide on Instagram Live can turn lies into the truth, then tomorrow someone could do anything on live, and people would still sympathise. I will never do something like that because I believe in logic and responsibility," he said.

According to him, the online narrative changed quickly after the incident.

Family Shaken After The Accident

Speaking about the accident itself, Kalam Ink said the incident left the entire family shocked.

"When we heard about the crash, my mother completely froze. Thank God he survived. If something had happened to him, the truth might have come out later, but by then, people could have harmed our family," he said.

He also pointed out the risks involved in the accident.

"You crashed your car at around 150 kmph on the highway. Thankfully, you survived, and no one else died. If another person had died in that accident, the situation would have been different now," he added.

Claims Family Faced Threats

Kalam Ink further alleged that his family began receiving death threats after Anurag publicly blamed them during his livestream.

"You have nearly eight million followers, and you said on live that if you died my parents, my brother, and Shreya would be responsible," he said, adding, "After that statement, many people gathered outside our house. Some even threatened to burn us alive if they saw us anywhere outside."

Explains Why He Did Not Visit Anurag

He also responded to criticism about not visiting Anurag in the hospital after the accident.

"People are asking why I did not go to meet him. But even before trying to end his life, he continued to make allegations against us. Why should I go to meet him then?" he said.

Speaks About Legal Disputes

Kalam Ink also referred to legal complaints that had previously been filed against his family, including cases related to domestic violence, caste harassment, and dowry.

"You filed cases of domestic violence, caste harassment, and dowry harassment against us. If those accusations were true, then show the proof," he said.

According to him, those cases were eventually withdrawn. He also alleged that Ritika apologised after withdrawing the complaint.

Kalam Ink said the ongoing controversy has been particularly difficult for their parents. He also stressed that the emotional toll on his parents should not be ignored.

Calls For Thorough Investigation

Kalam Ink ended his statement by asking for a proper investigation into all the accusations made against him and his family. He believes that Anurag has no proof against his family, or else he would have shown them to everyone by now.

"Investigate everything - whether I took property, demanded dowry, or harassed anyone. If I am guilty, I should be sent to jail," he said.

He added that clearing parents' names was his main priority.

About Anurag's Car Crash

During the livestream that preceded the crash, Anurag made several emotional statements while driving. He was heard saying, "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give me love," before speeding up his vehicle and adding, "Let's go for the final drive."

Moments before the livestream ended abruptly, Anurag also said, "Himmat thi lekin ab log hi nahi bache. Kisko phone karu?"

The video stopped shortly after the crash. After being informed by passersby, police arrived at the scene and got him admitted to Subharti Hospital in Meerut.

