Ajith Kumar Safely Returns To Chennai After Being Stranded In Dubai Amid Iran-Israel War, Watch Video

Actor Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai on Tuesday, March 10, after spending several days in Dubai, reportedly due to flight disruptions caused by escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

The actor had been in Dubai when rising tensions linked to the Israel-US-Iran conflict led to sudden airspace restrictions across parts of the Middle East.

The situation resulted in multiple airlines cancelling or rerouting international flights, leaving several travellers stranded at airports in cities across the Gulf.

Ajith has now safely reached Chennai and was recently spotted at the airport. A video that surfaced on X shows the actor arriving in the city.

In the now-viral clip, he is seen walking towards his car and stepping inside with his luggage before leaving the airport premises.

Earlier this month, Ajith's manager had shared an update about his situation while he was still in Dubai. Speaking to Zoom on March 1, he said, "He (Ajith) was supposed to leave yesterday, but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai."

The actor has been spending a considerable amount of time in Dubai in recent years, largely due to his passion for motorsports.

Meanwhile, actor Sonal Chauhan, who was also stranded in Dubai during the disruption, had earlier returned home after flights resumed operations.

UAE Resumes Flights

Amid the travel chaos, the United Arab Emirates later resumed a limited number of flights.

Earlier this month, Dubai's airport authority confirmed that a "small number" of flights were approved to operate from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

However, passengers were advised not to head to the airport unless their airline had contacted them with a confirmed departure time, as operations continued to remain limited.

