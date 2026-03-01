Is Ajith Kumar Safe In Dubai Amid Middle East Tensions? Actor's Manager Shares An Update

Ajith Kumar, who currently resides in Dubai, has left fans concerned amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The sudden escalation in the Israel-US-Iran conflict has led to airspace closures across parts of the region, affecting several international routes.

On March 1, Ajith's manager shared an update about his situation. Speaking to Zoom, he said, "He (Ajith) was supposed to leave yesterday, but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai."

Airlines have cancelled or diverted flights after Israeli and US strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. In response, there have been threats of retaliation and airspace closures in Iran and Iraq. This has disrupted key flight paths, leading to large-scale cancellations.

Videos on social media show crowded terminals at Dubai International Airport, with passengers waiting for further updates. Air India and IndiGo have said they are monitoring the situation and will resume services once it is safe to operate.

Ajith's Life In Dubai

Ajith has been spending more time in the UAE due to his passion for motorsports.

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter India in 2025, he explained why he moved to Dubai. "I moved to Dubai for that reason - to stay away from all the noise. I'm primarily here for motorsports since most of the major circuits are based here. It's helping me. I'm having to do everything by myself, and I'm loving it," he said.

Speaking about how he has changed over the years, Ajith added, "If you had met me 20 years ago, you'd have probably hated me. It's not that I was spoiled, but I probably had too many people around me. It makes life difficult."

Meanwhile, actress Sonal Chauhan is also stranded in Dubai. She appealed to Narendra Modi for help through Instagram Stories, requesting guidance and support to return to India safely.

