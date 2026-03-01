Esha Gupta Says "Times Are Scary" After Being Stranded In Abu Dhabi Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Actor Esha Gupta, currently in Abu Dhabi, reassured fans of her safety amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a massive, coordinated military operation against Iran.

Following this, Iran reportedly retaliated by striking US and Israeli targets across the region, including in Bahrain, the UAE, and Jordan.

Amid this, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram Stories to share her situation. She confirmed she was safe in the foreign land amid fresh attacks that morning.

Calling the situation scary and tough, Esha wrote, "To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us."

Lauding the Indian government, she continued, "We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception." The actress also prayed for their safety, adding, "Praying for everyone affected. All those stranded and safety for all above all."

"Hope to be home soon," Esha concluded.

Before Esha, actor Sonal Chauhan revealed she was stranded in Dubai due to flight cancellations caused by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Taking to X, she wrote, "Hon'ble PM @Narendramodi ji, I'm currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return."

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji,

I am currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis, with flights cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I respectfully seek the Government's guidance for a safe journey home

Grateful for any support extended????????????????@MEAIndia @IndiainDubai — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) February 28, 2026

Numerous passengers are affected at Dubai International Airport. Air India and IndiGo are working with authorities, monitoring developments, and advising passengers to check official updates. Flights will restart once safe paths reopen.

