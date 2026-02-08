Advertisement

Parasakthi Actor Sivakarthikeyan Feels The 'Adrenaline Rush' After Meeting Ajith At Yas Marina Circuit In Abu Dhabi, See Pics

Sivakarthikeyan is not the only celebrity to have supported Ajith Kumar at international racing circuits

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Parasakthi</i> Actor Sivakarthikeyan Feels The 'Adrenaline Rush' After Meeting Ajith At Yas Marina Circuit In Abu Dhabi, See Pics
Sivakarthikeyan shares photos with Ajith Kumar. (Photo: X)
  • Sivakarthikeyan recently shared a memorable moment with Ajith Kumar at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi
  • Sivakarthikeyan took to his X handle to post photographs from the racing venue
  • The meeting took place shortly after Parasakthi began streaming on ZEE5 on February 7
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Actor Sivakarthikeyan recently shared a memorable moment with Ajith Kumar at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. 

Sivakarthikeyan Spends An 'Inspiring' Day With Ajith

Sivakarthikeyan took to his X handle to post photographs from the racing venue, offering fans a glimpse into his visit. 

Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "Pure passion, commitment, dedication and resilience - experienced it live, felt the adrenaline rush. An inspiring day spent with an inspiring person. Always look up to you, my dear #AK sir."

The meeting took place shortly after Parasakthi began streaming on ZEE5 on February 7. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film features Sivakarthikeyan alongside Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, Atharvaa, and Chetan in prominent roles. 

Celebrities Rally Around Ajith's Racing Journey

Sivakarthikeyan is not the only celebrity to have supported Ajith Kumar at international racing circuits. Earlier this month, actress Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, visited the Dubai Autodrome to cheer for Ajith during the Dubai 24H Series. 

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj had also shared moments from his visit, showing Ajith warmly welcoming him and his family. Before them, music director Anirudh had met Ajith at the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Ajith's dedication to motorsport is now set to be documented in a docu-film. According to IANS, the project will be released in theatres. The 90-minute film aims to inspire young audiences to pursue their dreams and stay committed to their passions.

ALSO READ: Video: Ajith Kumar Requests Fans Not To Shout Upon Spotting Him At Murugan Temple In Malaysia

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Sivakarthikeyan, Ajith Kumar, Ajith
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com