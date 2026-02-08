<i>Parasakthi</i> Actor Sivakarthikeyan Feels The 'Adrenaline Rush' After Meeting Ajith At Yas Marina Circuit In Abu Dhabi, See Pics

Actor Sivakarthikeyan recently shared a memorable moment with Ajith Kumar at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Sivakarthikeyan Spends An 'Inspiring' Day With Ajith

Sivakarthikeyan took to his X handle to post photographs from the racing venue, offering fans a glimpse into his visit.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "Pure passion, commitment, dedication and resilience - experienced it live, felt the adrenaline rush. An inspiring day spent with an inspiring person. Always look up to you, my dear #AK sir."

An inspiring day spent with an inspiring person. Always look up to you, my dear #AK sir 🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/HqKmW9Cv03 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 7, 2026

The meeting took place shortly after Parasakthi began streaming on ZEE5 on February 7. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film features Sivakarthikeyan alongside Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, Atharvaa, and Chetan in prominent roles.

Celebrities Rally Around Ajith's Racing Journey

Sivakarthikeyan is not the only celebrity to have supported Ajith Kumar at international racing circuits. Earlier this month, actress Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, visited the Dubai Autodrome to cheer for Ajith during the Dubai 24H Series.

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj had also shared moments from his visit, showing Ajith warmly welcoming him and his family. Before them, music director Anirudh had met Ajith at the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

It was a real pleasure to meet #Ajithkumar sir at the #24HDubai racing event today. Was truly impressed by all the effort and hard work he has put into pursuing his passion. As always it was wonderful conversing and spending quality time with you dear sir.Thanks for the… pic.twitter.com/BC32RF7UGv — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 16, 2026

Ajith's dedication to motorsport is now set to be documented in a docu-film. According to IANS, the project will be released in theatres. The 90-minute film aims to inspire young audiences to pursue their dreams and stay committed to their passions.

