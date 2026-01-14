<i>Parasakthi</i> Director Says Sivakarthikeyan Film Fell Victim To 'Slandering, Defamation Of The Worst Kind'

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi was released in theatres on January 10 after receiving clearance from the Censor Board. Now, the film's director, Sudha Kongara has spoken about facing what she describes as a targeted social media attack against Parasakthi by a section of people.

What Sudha Kongara Said

She told The Hollywood Reporter India, "We have a long way to go before we take the film to where it needs to reach-and I have to do it in this day and age of marketing. Just allowing your film to speak doesn't seem to be enough. I am hoping it takes off during the Pongal weekend, reaching more people."

She added, "There is slandering, defamation of the worst kind, hiding behind unknown IDs. We have to counter that. You wonder where it is coming from and you know where it is coming from."

Citing an example, Sudha said, "Let me read something I saw yesterday on this X (formerly Twitter) handle BlastingTamilCinema: 'CBFC kitta certificate vangurathu perusu illa.. Anna fans kitta Sorry keetu, Apology Certificate vaangu.. Innum 1 week iruku, avanga manichu vitta #Parasakthi oodum' (It is not a big deal to get a CBFC certificate. Apologise to fans of Anna-Vijay-and get that apology certificate. There is one more week. They will forgive you. Parasakthi will run.)"

About The Film

Parasakthi focuses on the Anti-Hindi Imposition protests that rocked Tamil Nadu in 1965. This marks Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles.



