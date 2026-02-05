<i>Parasakthi</i> OTT Release Date Out, When And Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan's Political Action Drama

Sivakarthikeyan's political action drama Parasakthi is heading to OTT less than a month after its theatrical release. The film, which released in cinemas on January 10, received mixed reviews from critics but continued to draw steady attention at the box office.

What's Happening

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela, will begin streaming on ZEE5 from February 7, 2026.

The digital release offers viewers another opportunity to watch the film, which is set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's sociopolitical history.

As the OTT premiere approaches, the film's theatrical collections have slowed.

According to figures reported by Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned Rs 2 lakh on Day 26 of its run.

The same collection was recorded on Days 25 and 24, while Day 23 saw slightly higher earnings of Rs 6 lakh.

The film initially benefited from interest surrounding the collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and director Sudha Kongara.

However, collections dipped in the later weeks. The total India nett collection currently stands at Rs 52.4 crore.

The India's gross collection is reported at Rs 61.99 crore, with overseas earnings of Rs 22.85 crore, taking the worldwide total to Rs 84.84 crore.

Background

Produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under the Dawn Pictures banner and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is set during the 1965 Anti-Hindi imposition movement.

The film explores how the political agitation influenced personal identities, beliefs and social dynamics of the time.

The narrative centres on two brothers who become involved in the movement and traces their journey through themes of self-respect, language and resistance.

Sivakarthikeyan plays Chezhiyan, while Sreeleela portrays Ratnamala.

Speaking about the film, Sudha Kongara said, "Parasakthi was born out of a deep desire to tell a story about dignity, language, and the power of collective awakening. This isn't just a political movement; it's about how ordinary lives are affected when identity is questioned. I'm grateful that ZEE5 is taking this story to a global audience that understands the importance of voices, cultures, and histories being heard."

Sivakarthikeyan described his role as particularly demanding and said, "Chezhiyan is one of the most intense and meaningful characters I've portrayed. He represents conviction, courage, and the responsibility of standing up for what truly matters. Parasakthi challenged me as an actor and as an individual, and I'm proud that audiences will now experience this journey on ZEE5."

Sreeleela also shared her thoughts, stating, "Parasakthi marks a very special milestone for me. Ratnamala is a character driven by quiet strength and empathy and being part of a story with such cultural and historical significance has been an honour. I'm thankful to Sudha ma'am and the entire team for trusting me with this role."

Ahead of its theatrical release, Parasakthi faced a delay in receiving its censor certificate, similar to the recent issues surrounding Jana Nayagan. However, the CBFC cleared the film shortly before its release.