'I Asked Abhishek Bachchan And Vijay Deverakonda For <i>Parasakthi</i> Cameos,' Says Director Sudha Kongara

Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara has recently shed light on the thought process behind the film's cameo appearances. Starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, the period drama features special appearances by Basil Joseph, Rana Daggubati, and Dhananjaya, representing Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, respectively.

Abhishek Bachchan Was Considered For A Cameo In Parasakthi

Speaking to Cineulagam, Sudha Kongara explained that her initial vision involved actors from different language industries portraying key historical figures associated with the anti-Hindi movement depicted in Parasakthi.

As part of this plan, she even reached out to Abhishek Bachchan.

"Early on, I wanted actors of the respective languages to represent the historical figures in the film. Back then, we wanted to include a lot of such personalities who were part of the anti-Hindi movement. In fact, I even asked Abhishek Bachchan if he would be interested in playing one such cameo in the film."

However, as the script evolved, the team realised that accommodating too many cameos could dilute the narrative. The idea was eventually streamlined to ensure the story remained focused while still honouring the historical and linguistic diversity at the heart of the film.

Vijay Deverakonda Was Sudha Kongara's First Choice

Sudha also revealed that Vijay Deverakonda was initially her first choice for a key cameo that eventually went to Rana Daggubati. "Long back, I asked Vijay Deverakonda for Rana Daggubati's Michael Reddy cameo, but he was busy with the Kingdom shoot," she said.

Despite the missed opportunities, Sudha expressed satisfaction with how the final cameos shaped up.

Parasakthi was initially expected to clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan during the Pongal season. However, the box office face-off did not occur after Jana Nayagan was delayed due to certification issues.

