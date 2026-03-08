How Vijay Deverakonda Reacted After A Little Fan Complained About Not Being Invited To His Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda recently got married to his long-time girlfriend and actress Rashmika Mandanna. Days after the Udaipur wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.

Amid the celebrations, a little fan reached out to Vijay with a heartfelt question. She shared a video on social media asking him why she wasn't invited to his wedding with Rashmika. The adorable clip soon went viral online, prompting a response from the actor himself.

In the video, the fan asked, "Am I not your fan too? What about us?" referring to the couple's wedding, which was attended only by close friends and family. Replying to her in the comment section, Vijay wrote in Telugu, "Bujjithallii.. intiki pilustha lunch ki.. Nee favourite food and sweets naku cheppu, anni intlo cheppinchi manchiga thindamu. (Bujjithalli… I'll call you home for lunch. Tell me your favourite food and sweets, and we'll have them all at home and eat properly)."

Following their wedding, the couple made arrangements to distribute sweets across several cities in India. In a note shared on X, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food."

They added, "So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay & Rashmika."

Sweets were distributed in cities, including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26. The couple is now set to star in Rahul Sankrityan's Ranabaali.

