YouTuber Anurag Dobhal In ICU After Crashing Car During Livestream, Manager Shares Health Update

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is currently in the ICU after crashing his car during an Instagram Live session on Saturday night.

His manager, Rohit Pandey, shared an official update on Instagram on Sunday, requesting people to avoid speculation and rely only on verified information from his account.

"On behalf of Team UK Rider, I, as Anurag Dobhal's manager, confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request that everyone please treat this as the official statement and avoid making repeated calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time. Please note that any official update regarding his health or related matters will only be released from my account. Kindly rely only on this source for accurate information & don't make assumptions. Thank you for your understanding and support," he wrote.

He later revealed that Anurag Dobhal had been moved to another hospital and is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

"He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU, and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to everyone who has been supporting us, especially to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got him help. Aap log bhagwan ho sach mai. Yehi kamaya hai UK bhai ne aap nahi hote toh kya hota, jitna aap fans ko thankyou kahun kam hai. Kuch ho nahi denge bhai ko mera promise hai aapse, again thankyou, log kehte hain social media followers real nahi hote woh 4-5 bachhon ne dikha diya ki REAL HOTEY HAIN," he shared.

Alongside the updates, Rohit Pandey also shared a series of emotional Instagram Stories, expressing how difficult the moment has been for those close to Dobhal.

In one post, he wrote, "I am really emotional at the moment because I have seen what he was going through and how I have seen him before and after. Humanity should exist. Just pray, he gets well, else I am coming after all of you, you know who."

Anurag Dobhal Livestreams Crash

The incident occurred during a livestream on Instagram where Anurag Dobhal was seen driving at high speed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri area. According to reports, he was driving a Toyota Fortuner at over 150 kmph while speaking emotionally to viewers.

During the livestream, Anurag Dobhal appeared distressed and tearful as he spoke about his relationship with his mother. "And I hope... Agle janam aaun mummy, to pyaar de dena bas, pyaar de dena babu. Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki. (When I return in my next birth, please give me love, mummy. I desperately needed love)," he said while struggling to hold back tears.

At one point, he told viewers he had no one left to turn to and said, "Let's go for the final drive." The livestream showed the speedometer crossing 150 km per hour as he overtook vehicles on the highway before shouting "and it's goodbye" and steering the vehicle into the median barriers.

Nearly 82,000 people were reportedly watching the livestream at the time.

Passersby alerted the authorities after the crash. Police reached the scene and rushed him to Subharti Hospital in Meerut.

What Anurag Dobhal Alleged In His "Last Vlog"

The crash came days after Anurag Dobhal posted an emotional video titled "The last message" on his YouTube channel, in which he accused his family of mentally torturing him after he married his girlfriend Ritika, who belongs to another caste.

"Over the last few months, meri life itni drastically change hui hai ki maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki zindagi aise patak ke chhod degi," he said.

Anurag also made serious allegations against his family members, saying they were responsible for his mental state.

"Meri maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do. I am under a lot of depression. Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha kaise yeh feeling eliminate karoon. Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab ho jaaunga. Main bas sona chahta hoon. Paanch din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam ho gaya hai," he added.

In the video, Anurag also alleged that tensions with his family began after he married his girlfriend Ritika in an inter-caste marriage.

The YouTuber also shared that he and Ritika had dated for two years before getting married. According to Anurag, Ritika initially contacted him as a fan on social media and messaged him for several years before he eventually responded.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

