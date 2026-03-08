<i>Bigg Boss 17</i> Fame Anurag Dobhal's Stardom, Family Feud, And A Disturbing Live Stream

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is a well-known Indian moto-vlogger and social media influencer who gained fame through his motorcycle travel videos and adventurous content on YouTube.

Recently, Anurag made headlines after a disturbing Instagram Live incident in which he allegedly attempted suicide while streaming. The live session reportedly ended in a serious car crash. Police arrived at the scene, and Anurag was admitted to the Subharti hospital in Meerut, where his condition remains critical.

About Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider

Born on May 3, 1997, in Dehradun, Anurag Dobhal rose to fame through high-energy travel vlogs and motorcycle riding videos on YouTube. The vlogger enjoys a massive fan base with over 7.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 7.4 million followers on Instagram.

Anurag achieved mainstream fame by appearing as a contestant on the reality television show Bigg Boss 17. Known for his passion for speed, Anurag owns a vehicle collection worth over Rs 8 crore, including a Lamborghini Huracan, Kawasaki Ninja H2, BMW S1000 RR Pro, and others.

In March 2026, Anurag posted a 2-hour emotional video titled his "last vlog". The vlogger claimed severe mental harassment and abuse by his family, accusing them of trying to sabotage his life. Anurag Dobhal, who married his longtime girlfriend, Ritika Chauhan, last year, alleged that his family did not accept the marriage and subjected him to intense mental pressure.

Anurag further accused his brother and parents of taking control of his bank accounts and properties. He revealed that the ongoing family conflict led to depression and a suicide attempt.

Anurag Dobhal's team shared that he was shifted to another hospital and is currently in the ICU. “Thanks to the people who have been supporting us, especially the fans who helped me figure out his location and get help for him,” the statement read.

