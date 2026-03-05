Anurag Dobhal's Brother Kalam Ink Reacts To Torture Allegations: "He Filed A Fake Case On Us"

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal has been making headlines after sharing a distressing video accusing his family of harassment. Now, his brother Kalam Ink has reacted to the claims.

Responding to the allegations, Kalam Ink shared a statement on his Instagram Story and denied any involvement in the claims made by Anurag.

"I am a man of my words. All the proofs have been given in my broadcast channel. Also chill maro sab, it's his daily thing jo wo karta hai for views. One side story post kardi bhai, me par sach ni bataya," Kalam wrote.

He further urged fans not to get involved in the controversy and claimed that Anurag had previously taken legal action against their parents.

"Also my message to all my fans, in sab me mat pado. He loves traction on Instagram. He filed a fake case on us mom dad and jab ye wo case haar gaya legally, To he posted this shit ass video kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chod diya cause of his doing."

Kalam also posted another video sharing his version of the situation.

What Anurag Dobhal Alleged In His "Last Vlog"

Earlier, Anurag shared a nearly two-hour-long video, which he described as his "last vlog", where he opened up about his struggles and accused his parents and brother of causing him severe emotional distress.

"Over the last few months, meri life itni drastically change hui hai ki maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki zindagi aise patak ke chhod degi," he said.

Anurag also made serious allegations against his family members, saying they were responsible for his mental state.

"Meri maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do. I am under a lot of depression. Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha kaise yeh feeling eliminate karoon. Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab ho jaaunga. Main bas sona chahta hoon. Paanch din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam ho gaya hai," he added.

In the video, Anurag also alleged that tensions with his family began after he married his girlfriend Ritika in an inter-caste marriage.

He further claimed that his parents asked him to manage the wedding arrangements on his own just six days before the ceremony.

"Mere se haath judwaayege, pair padhwaayege. Mere se sorry bulwaaya gaya saare relatives ke saamne. Papa aur mumma ne iss level tak torture kiya ki bola ki naa hum khush rahenge naa tujhe khush rehne denge," Anurag said in the video.

The YouTuber also shared that he and Ritika had dated for two years before getting married. According to Anurag, Ritika initially contacted him as a fan on social media and messaged him for several years before he eventually responded.