Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Demands Voluntary Exit After Fight With Arun Mashetty

It is safe to say that there is never a dull moment inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. With heated arguments and brewing drama, the contestants have kept fans entertained for several days now. The upcoming episode is no different. In a promo video, we see a massive fight erupt between contestants Arun Mashettey and Anurag Dobhal. The argument between the two became so intense that Anurag even resorted to breaking crockery in the kitchen. Soon Bigg Boss reprimanded Anurag for destroying the show's property. As punishment for his aggression, the kitchen was immediately shut down and Bigg Boss also nominated Anurag till the end of the show. But it appears that this didn't go well with Anurag, who has now demanded a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 17. Yes, you read that right. A promo, shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), shows Anurag sitting in the confession room and asking to go home.

The clip shows Anurag Dobhal in the confession room, telling Bigg Boss, “I will be voluntarily exiting from the show.” To this, Bigg Boss confirms, “Aap show chhodna chahte hain? [Do you want to leave the show?]” Anurag says, “Ji Bigg Boss…[Yes Bigg Boss]” This is when Bigg Boss interrupts him in between by saying, “Aap apne hi ichcha se ghar chhodna chahenge na? [You want to leave this house with your own wish?]” Anurag replies, “Agar yeh cheeze chalti rahi Bigg Boss to main nahi survive karpaunga. [If all this continues then I won't be able to survive].”

The clip concludes with housemates' shocking expressions on Anurag's decision. The note attached to the video read, “Tomorrow's Episode Promo: Bigg Boss shift housemates' room. Aur Anurag Dobhal ne kaha unhe leni hai voluntary exit Bigg Boss17 se.”

Meanwhile, there is also trouble in paradise after Bigg Boss shifts Vicky Jain from the Dil room to the Dimag room, the clip shows. Seeing an upset Ankita Lokhande, Bigg Boss says “Ankita [Lokhande], kyu aapka muh itna utra hua hai? Jiske liye muh utra hua hai, woh [Vicky Jain] to wahan par naach raha hai, bahut zada khush hai. [Ankita Lokhande, why are you upset? The one you are upset for [Vicky Jain] is happily dancing there. He is really happy ].”

This left Ankita Lokhande even more upset and she can be heard telling Vicky, “Aaj se tu alag main alag. Tu aisa hi tha humesha se, shaatir. Tune mereko use kiya hai. Please jayiye aap yaha se. [From today, we both will play separately. You were always like this, cunning. You have used me. Please go from here.]”

