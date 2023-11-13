Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Lashes Out At Husband Vicky Jain, Calls Him 'Selfish'

Image was shared by Salman Khan. (Courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting with each passing day. Things are only getting more heated in the house with the ongoing practice of swapping rooms. Just a day after the contestants were saved from elimination on account of Diwali, the housemates were introduced to another twist by Bigg Boss. A promo, shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that Bigg Boss will be changing rooms of the housemates (again). In the process, actress Ankita Lokhande was in for a shock when she was separated from her husband Vicky Jain and the couple were assigned to two different rooms. The now-viral clip begins with Vicky Jain reading Bigg Boss' message. He says, “Vicky [Jain] bhaiya ko Dimag ke makaan mein na bhejta toh aur bhala main kya karta?" FYI: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were part of the Dil Makaan earlier.

The video then shows Ankita Lokhande upset with the change. On seeing this, Bigg Boss says, “Ankita [Lokhande], kyu aapka muh itna utra hua hai? Jiske liye muh utra hua hai, woh [Vicky Jain] to wahan par naach raha hai, bahut zada khush hai. [Ankita Lokhande, why are you upset? The one you are upset for [Vicky Jain] is happily dancing there. He is really happy].”

Listening to this, Vicky Jain can be seen laughing his heart out. Later, when Vicky Jain comes to console Ankita Lokhande, she says, “Mat kar...Main laat dedungi chala ja abhi. [Don't do it. Go from here, I will kick you]," adding, "You are such a selfish idiot. Kismat kharab hogayi sach mein tere sath rehkar. Ab bhul ja ki hum shadi shuda hain. [My destiny has been ruined by staying with you. Just forget that we are married.]”

Vicky Jain then tries to console her again but a visibly upset Ankita Lokhande says, “Aaj se tu alag main alag. Tu aisa hi tha humesha se, shaatir. Tune mereko use kiya hai. Please jayiye aap yaha se. [From today, we both will play separately. You were always like this, cunning. You have used me. Please go from here.]”

Meanwhile, the promo also hints at a fight erupting between Anurag Dobhal and Arun Mashettey. Anurag is seen pushing Arun and grabbing his collar in the clip, while Munawar Faruqui tries to calm him down.

The note attached to the video says, “Promo Bigg Boss17, Ghar me hua tabadla, Ankita Lokhande aur Vicky Jain ka change house.”

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while it live streams on JioCinema 24*7.