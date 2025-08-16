Shah Rukh Khan Updates Fan About His Next Release On Ask SRK Session: "Just <i>KING</i>"

The buzz around Shah Rukh Khan's next titled King with Siddharth Anand has been making the rounds for the longest time. While an official announcement by the makers and cast is awaited, there have been several updates on the star cast and shoot details.

What's Happening

Earlier today on his popular #AskSRK session on X, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that his next is indeed KING, when asked about his upcoming project.

The fan asked, "When is your next movie releasing? Is it King or any other movie?"

To which Shah Rukh Khan responded, "Just KING....naam toh suna hoga?"

Just KING….naam toh suna hoga? https://t.co/8zLVmkwmUR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2025

Another fan asked, "When is your next movie coming? #ASKSRK."

SRK dropped yet another hint that Siddharth Anand is indeed busy working on King, as he replied, "Did some good shoot....starting soon again. Only leg shots, then move to the upper body....Insha Allah, it will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish."

Did some good shoot….starting soon again. Only leg shots then move to upper body….Insha Allah will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish. https://t.co/d88P2te8ll — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2025

About Shah Rukh Khan's Latest Injury

Last month, several reports surfaced online, indicating that Shah Rukh Khan had suffered an injury on the sets of Siddharth Anand's King. Reports had suggested that even though the injury isn't serious, it has caused a delay in the schedule of King and is now expected to resume shooting in September.

However, a close source told NDTV that Shah Rukh Khan has sustained injuries during various shoots in the past, some of which occasionally flare up again. For treatment and care, he often travels to the US.

The source had further revealed that he left for America in the second week of July and was expected to return by the end of the month.

Earlier, too, there have been reports that he injured his nose during a shoot, but the truth was that it was a minor nasal surgery, not an injury from filming.

About King

King is touted to be an action thriller. It will reunite Shah Rukh Khan with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will see Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with The Archies (2023).

The film is slated for a theatrical release sometime between October and December 2026.

According to several reports making the rounds, King will have several stars being a part of it, such as Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma, to name a few.

In A Nutshell

Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that his next is King and Siddharth Anand is working hard to finish it on an #AskSRK session on X. The actor further mentioned that first they will begin with leg shots and then move to the upper body.