No Release For <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Till Jan 21, Madras High Court In Fresh Setback For Vijay

The Madras High Court on Friday stayed the single judge order which ordered the Censor Board to grant a UA Certificate to Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan. The court has now posted the case for January 21, after the Pongal holidays.

Jana Nayagan, touted to be Vijay's swansong before he turns a full-time politician, was originally scheduled to be released today, January 9.

On Friday morning, the Madras High Court ordered the Censor Board to issue a UA certificate once the modifications were made by the filmmakers. The court also pulled up the board for entertaining such complaints against the film, calling it a "dangerous trend."

Soon after the Madras High Court verdict regarding the certificate, the Censor Board appealed against the order and sought an urgent hearing in the matter with the court later in the day. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the Jana Nayagan producers, whereas Additional Solicitor General (ASG) AR L Sundaresan argued on behalf of the Censor Board.

Sundaresan argued that the Censor Board was given no opportunity to file a counter affidavit in the case of the certification order. He further argued that the production house's petition did not challenge the Censor Board Chairman's decision to refer the film to a Revising Committee and yet the judge quashed the decision in the order.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice questioned how a single judge could issue such an order without allowing the Censor Board to file a counter affidavit.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, also appearing on the behalf of the Censor Board, argued that the body has the right to refer the film to the Revising Committee.

Then, Mukul Rohatgi questioned how a member of the Examining Committee could file a complaint against the film.

The Chief Justice further raised concerns about the producer pressuring the court to grant certification to the film. He said the producer should have waited for the certificate to arrive before announcing the release date of the film.



The Jana Nayagan team and their legal counsel are currently discussing the option of approaching the Supreme Court.

The Censor Board had earlier argued that Jana Nayagan features emblems related to the armed forces, which, it claimed, should be examined by experts.

Jana Nayagan was poised for a worldwide coordinated release today with screenings across the US, the UK, Malaysia, and Canada.

Earlier, on January 7, KVN Productions issued a statement announcing the postponement of the release of Jana Nayagan. "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on 9 January, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control," read the note.

They further added, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde.