<i>Game Of Thrones</i> Star And Priyanka Chopra's Former Sister-In-Law Sophie Turner Gushes Over Shah Rukh Khan: "GOAT"

Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame recently opened up about her love for Indian cinema and her favourite Indian stars. She revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are her absolute favourites, and that she also loved SS Rajamouli's RRR.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Firstpost, Sophie Turner said, "My gosh, that's tough! I mean, Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT, right? But I love Deepika Padukone; I think she's amazing. I loved watching RRR."

Sophie added, "I'd actually love to be in a Bollywood movie. I'd love to do the dance. I think it's such a spectacle and they're so beautiful. The production design is so unlike anything I think we'll ever see on a Western film set. I'd love to be in a Bollywood movie."

Upcoming Projects

As for their upcoming projects, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan in key roles.

Back in September, Deepika Padukone confirmed that she had started filming for King, her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The pair were last seen together in Jawan.

She shared a candid photo on Instagram from the first day of shooting, holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand.

Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note about what she learned from him nearly "18 years" ago, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together. #king #day1."

Deepika also has Atlee's AA22xA6 in her lineup of films. The actress celebrated her 40th birthday earlier this week.

As for Sophie Turner, she will next be seen in the heist thriller series Steal, alongside Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Archie Madekwe. It drops on Prime Video on January 21.

