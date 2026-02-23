Vishal Bhardwaj On Working With Shah Rukh Khan: <i>"Inshallah, Iss Baar Woh</i> Miracle <i>Ho Jaye"</i>

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who has recently directed the Shahid Kapoor-starrer O'Romeo, has said that he has never had the opportunity to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhardwaj revealed that he had shared a script with Shah Rukh while he was working on O'Romeo. He added that he hopes the two will be able to work together on a project in the future.

What Vishal Bhardwaj Said

He told the news agency, "I think it (collaboration) has to happen. Main saal mein Shah Rukh se kitni baari kitni stories ke liye baat karta hun (I talk to Shah Rukh so many times throughout the year for so many stories). He always responds to my message, and he's a lovely person. He's the greatest charmer of our country."

He added further, "Who doesn't love Shah Rukh Khan? Let me put it that way. Everyone loves him. And there has to be something so beautiful in him as a person, also, that makes him Shah Rukh Khan. Maine unhe iss film (O'Romeo) ke dauran bhi ek kahani bheji hui hai aur woh bhi humesha bolte hai ki, 'Yaar ek film toh honi chayie jo hum dono ko saath mein karni chayie', but definitely, there has to be one film between Shah Rukh and me. Inshallah, is baar woh miracle ho jaye (I had even sent him a story during O'Romeo, and he always says, 'There should be a film that we do together'), "

About O'Romeo

O'Romeo, written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, draws inspiration from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around gangster Ustara, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, who was once part of a powerful gang but was forced into exile after killing a don's brother. He later helps Triptii Dimri's character, Afsha Qureshi, also known as Rani Sharma.

The film features an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey.



