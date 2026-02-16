Shah Rukh Khan Fan Hacks His 14-Year-Old Dummy Instagram Account. Here's What Followed

A social media user recently hacked Shah Rukh Khan's dummy Instagram account from 14 years ago. The inactive account was created under the username 'picsrk.'

Details

The individual who accessed the account wrote a note on the Instagram Stories, mentioning that they had responded to several users to clarify that they were not Shah Rukh Khan.



Explaining how they managed to log in, they wrote on the Story, "I'm just a random nobody who had nothing to do, got bored, tried guessing the password, and was able to log in, that's all.

They added, "It is his account and lot of fans expect it to be him, but it isn't. It was just an account he had made first. It was inactive for 14 years; he doesn't use it anymore. So out of respect for the king, the legend, the last of the stars, and the worldwide fans he has, I'll just log out and leave the account as it was like before. It would still have first posts with his raw and genuine captions that fans can check when they want to. Thanks and sorry, good night."

"But just wanted to say I tried reaching out to as many as I could and responded, also making sure to let each know I'm not SRK so anyone would not have any false hopes. To those I couldn't respond to and clarify, I'm sorry. and to those who were interested and just wanted to have a genuine conversation even though they knew I wasn't him, thanks and glad we interacted. Thanks to all, it was good while it lasted," they concluded the post.

Screenshots of the user's Stories quickly went viral on social media. One person reacted, "green flag hacker???"



Another commented, "Awwwwww what a cute hacker!!" A third user claimed that the hacker briefly followed their personal account from picsrk, writing, "this guy had literally followed his personal acc from picsrk ka acc for some time, i wish i had taken a ss haha."





Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with his upcoming film, King, which will be released in theatres in December.



Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Calls Aryan, Suhana And AbRam His 'Best Critics': "I'm Incredibly Proud Of My Children"