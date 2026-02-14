Jason Momoa Praises "Extremely Handsome" Shah Rukh Khan: "Better Actor And Performer Than I Am"

Jason Momoa has shown his admiration for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The Hollywood actor recently spoke about King Khan during promotions for his new film, The Wrecking Crew, and had only kind words to share. The two actors have crossed paths a few times, including at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia.

During an interaction for his upcoming film The Wrecking Crew, Jason Momoa was asked about Shah Rukh Khan. He responded with a smile, saying, “Yes, he's very handsome. He's extremely handsome,” as quoted by India Today. He then spoke about their bond and respect for each other's work.

“Just two mutual friends and fans of each other's work. He is just a sweetheart. He was very much a gentleman. He's a better actor and better performer than I am,” the Hollywood actor added.

The Wrecking Crew, an American buddy cop action comedy, was released on Prime Video on January 28. Along with Jason Momoa, the film stars Dave Bautista, Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi, Stephen Root and Morena Baccarin. It is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Jonathan Tropper. The film is produced by 6th & Idaho Productions, Hard J Productions and Reunion Pacific Entertainment.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film, released in December 2023, also starred Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

Up next, SRK is preparing for his next big project, King. The film features Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Bachchan in important roles. Before King, SRK and Deepika have shared screen space in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan.