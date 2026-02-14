Prashant Narayanan Calls Kartik Aaryan 'One Of The Most Terrible Actors': "He Is Surviving Because Of His Parents' Blessings"

Actor Prashant Narayanan has recently shared strong views about Kartik Aaryan. Known for his intense roles in films like Murder 2 and Ghost, Prashant did not hold back while criticising the Chandu Champion actor.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Prashant was asked about contemporary actors. When Kartik's name came up, the actor gave a blunt response.

He said, “I think he is one of the most terrible actors we have over here, but an extremely lucky person. He is only surviving because of his parents' blessings. I feel that he is an extremely non-communicative and boosted by people around him kind of person. I liked him in the first film that he did (Pyaar Ka Punchnama).”

Prashant Narayanan made it clear that while he did enjoy Kartik Aaryan's performance in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he is not impressed with his later work. He suggested that luck has played a big role in Kartik's journey in the industry.

When the host asked why audiences continue to support Kartik Aaryan's films at the box office if his acting is questionable, Prashant replied, “I don't know how many people are appreciating them, but I have seen people laughing at them. So, if you can make people laugh, that is a good enough thing. There is a difference between when you are laughing with somebody and when you are laughing at somebody. The Indian audiences are mostly laughing at somebody.”

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, was released on December 25 and featured Ananya Panday as the female lead.

The actor will next be seen in Naagzilla. In the film, Kartik plays Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag. The project is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Gautam Mehra. The movie is being backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Apart from this fantasy outing, Kartik also has a romantic film lined up with filmmaker Anurag Basu. The yet-to-be-titled project is the third installment in the popular Aashiqui franchise. Interestingly, the movie will also introduce Telugu actress Sreeleela to Bollywood.