Viral Video: Kartik Aaryan Spotted Filming <i>Naagzilla</i> At Delhi Metro Station, Waves At Fans

Actor Kartik Aaryan was recently seen filming for his upcoming movie Naagzilla in Delhi, delighting fans who gathered in large numbers at the Laxmi Nagar metro station.

What's Happening

Videos from the set quickly surfaced on social media, showing Kartik in the middle of a shoot while acknowledging the crowd during breaks.

The actor waved at fans who had assembled to catch a glimpse, creating a buzz at the busy metro station.

The sudden gathering reportedly led to brief traffic slowdowns in the surrounding area.

Background

The Delhi schedule marks the next phase of filming for Naagzilla.

The production had earlier wrapped up a stretch in Mumbai before moving to the national capital.

The film is backed by Karan Johar and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

While full details about the cast and storyline have not been officially announced, reports suggest that Kartik will be portraying an Ichadhari Naag, a mythical shape-shifting serpent.

Speculation is also rife about the female lead. Though there has been no formal confirmation, media reports indicate that Pratibha Ranta, known for her work in Laapataa Ladies, may star opposite Kartik.

Naagzilla is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14.

Apart from this project, Kartik has a busy slate ahead. He is also set to feature in filmmaker Anurag Basu's next film, which will co-star Sreeleela and is expected to release later this year.