Influencer Claims Kiara Advani Was 'Rude' To His Mom On Jaipur-Mumbai Flight: "<i>Dimaag Mein Chhap Gaya</i>"

Influencer Kartikey Tiwari shared a video on Instagram recounting an uncomfortable experience with Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan on a Jaipur to Mumbai flight.

What Happened On The Flight?

According to Kartikey, the incident took place while he was travelling in business class with his mother. By coincidence, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were on the same flight.

At the time, their film Satyaprem Ki Katha had just released.

The situation began with a minor seating mix-up. Kartikey claimed that his mother, unaware of the seat numbers, briefly sat in Kiara Advani's assigned seat. Once the air hostess pointed out the error, she immediately moved to her correct place without any argument.

What stayed with Kartikey, however, was Kiara Advani's reaction. In his video, he claimed the actor appeared visibly displeased by the mistake and suggested her expression reflected discomfort at a non-celebrity occupying her seat, even momentarily.

Expressing his disappointment, he said, "That expression of Kiara Advani. Tum toh itni badi actress ho bhi nahi. Woh expression mere dimag mein chhap gaya."

Kartikey also spoke about Kartik Aaryan's behaviour during the journey, describing it as unusual. He claimed that the actor largely avoided interacting with the cabin crew and spoke only to Kiara Advani.

Internet Reacts

The influencer further alleged that after the flight landed, a member of the cabin crew approached the actors for a photograph. According to him, both Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan declined the request, citing that they were in a hurry.

Since the video surfaced, social media users have been actively debating the claims. One user wrote, "I liked how your mom was so composed and cool. She was unbothered that 2 actors were sitting in front of her."

Another comment read, "Not every celebrity, but Kiara is actually rude." A third user added, "Yes, Kiara is so overrated.. never liked her."

Adding to the buzz, singer Karan Aujla also reposted the reel on his Instagram handle.

As of now, neither Kiara Advani nor Kartik Aaryan has responded to the allegations.

