<i>Toxic's</i> First Single <i>Tabaahi</i>: Kiara Advani Finds 'Safe Embrace' In Yash's Arms

Makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups unveiled the poster for their first single, Tabaahi, yesterday. It features Yash carrying Kiara Advani, with her face buried in his shoulder.

Yash is seen shirtless, smoking a cigar, while Kiara Advani's face is not visible.

The caption reads, "A Toxic World, A Safe Embrace. #Tabaahi. Song out on 2nd March."

Have a look here:

Toxic Teaser

Gruesome, gory, violent, and a visual extravaganza-the teaser can be defined in these words.

Like the previous controversial teaser-trailer, this one is also dominated by Yash.

Set in a dark and gloomy colour palette, the teaser begins with flashes of Raya (aka Yash), who's been told to step back as the enemy is more ferocious this time.

But Raya doesn't listen to anyone.

When he says the game is over, the game will be over.

Replete with gory montages of breaking limbs and chopping heads, mercy leaves the room when Raya enters the scene.

This time, the teaser also features a scene in which Yash (aka Raya) engages in rough sex.

At the end of the teaser, Yash-in a clean-shaven look, minus the long hair and beard-says, "I'm home, daddy", triggering speculation that he might be playing double roles.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, alongside Kannada superstar Yash.

The film will be released on March 19, clashing with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

ALSO READ | One Month To Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic, What To Expect From The 'Dhuroxic' Faceoff