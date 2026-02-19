One Month To <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Vs <i>Toxic</i>, What To Expect From The 'Dhuroxic' Faceoff

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups are just a month away from treating the fans with the year's biggest box office showdown. Yash starrer Toxic has been in production for over two years. The makers announced their release date early to avoid any competition. However, the success of Dhurandhar's first part prompted producers to schedule the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, on the same date.

As of now, neither film has started its promotional activities. Teasers of both the film has received lukewarm responses from the fans. Ironically, both films landed in controversies even before hitting the screens

Dhurandhar 2's Production Controversy

Dhurandhar 2 is currently embroiled in a production controversy. Mumbai's municipal governing body has proposed permanently blacklisting Aditya Dhar's production house, B62 Studios, due to repeated safety violations on the film's set. Allegations include unauthorised filming on a building terrace, using fire torches in high-security zones and operating generator vans without permits. The BMC has already forfeited the studio's Rs 25,000 security deposit and proposed an additional Rs 1 lakh fine.

Dhurandhar 2 will see Ranveer Singh reprising his role as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who continues his mission within Pakistan's criminal syndicates as gangster Hamza Ali Mazari. The ensemble cast features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Complaint Filed Against Toxic For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

Yash starrer Toxic landed in hot waters after the National Christian Federation filed a formal complaint against the film, alleging that certain scenes in the movie are offensive to Christians and disrespectful to their religious beliefs. The federation specifically objected to scenes featuring Saint Michael the Archangel, claiming they're inappropriate and insulting to a revered figure.

They allege the film shows objectionable content visuals in the presence of angels, which is unacceptable and deeply offensive to the Christian community. The NCF wants the scenes removed and corrective action taken by the filmmakers.

Toxic features Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The film is set in Goa in the 1940s and follows the rise of a ruthless crime empire built through violence and betrayal as colonial rule fades.