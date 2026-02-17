Vitamin, Mineral Supplement Overuse May Mask Deficiencies, Warns Doctor: All About Toxicity

In an era of preventive health check-ups and social media-driven wellness trends, vitamin and mineral supplements have become a daily ritual for many. From biotin for hair growth and vitamin D for immunity to magnesium for sleep and protein powders for fitness, self-prescribed supplementation is on the rise. However, health experts are raising a red flag. Excessive and unsupervised intake of supplements may be doing more harm than good.

Doctors warn that indiscriminate use of multivitamins and high-dose nutrients can mask underlying deficiencies, interfere with diagnostic tests and even lead to toxicity. According to global health agencies, while certain populations benefit from targeted supplementation, routine high-dose use without medical advice is not always necessary. In fact, it may complicate diagnosis and delay treatment of serious conditions.

Here's what experts say about supplement overuse, hidden risks and why testing before popping pills is critical.

"Self-Supplementation Is Creating Diagnostic Confusion"

Dr. Kanchan Khurana, Senior Clinical Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida, says the culture of self-prescribing supplements is becoming increasingly common. "In today's world of information overload, people are hoarding preventive health check-ups and have started taking multivitamins, protein, magnesium and biotin supplements not just by consulting doctors, but by word of mouth from friends, relatives and social media influencers," she says.

While many believe they are taking a preventive step, Dr. Khurana cautions that the lack of appropriate medical guidance can lead to unintended consequences. "Due to lack of appropriate knowledge, they land into drug-drug interaction or food-drug interaction. Also, by taking self-supplementation, real deficiencies get masked and create real-time confusion for medical practitioners to understand the root cause of the deficiency or disorder."

How Supplements Can Mask Real Problems

One of the biggest concerns doctors highlight is the masking of underlying medical conditions. Dr. Khurana shares an example from her own patient pool:

"Reena was complaining about hair fall issues, and instead of testing her blood reports and consulting a doctor, she landed into an online hair test with an app and started taking multivitamins as recommended by that app. Though she recovered minutely, her major problem was simply ignored and made her land into high levels of TSH. She did not consult an appropriate doctor and her diagnosis got missed."

Elevated TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone) levels may indicate hypothyroidism. Without proper evaluation, symptoms like hair fall, fatigue or weight gain may be wrongly attributed to "vitamin deficiency."

The concern is not theoretical. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), unnecessary supplementation can alter laboratory values and complicate clinical interpretation.

Biotin And The Risk Of False Test Results

Biotin (vitamin B7), commonly marketed for hair and nail growth, is a growing concern. High doses can interfere with certain laboratory tests. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued safety communications warning that high levels of biotin in blood samples can cause falsely low results in tests that measure cardiac troponin, a key marker used to diagnose heart attacks.

Dr. Khurana echoes this concern: "Taking supplementation of biotin can even mask a heart attack by falsely lowering Trop I levels." A falsely reassuring result in a suspected cardiac event could delay life-saving treatment.

The Risk Of Hypervitaminosis

Fat-soluble vitamins, A, D, E and K are stored in the body and can accumulate to toxic levels if taken in excess. This condition is known as hypervitaminosis. The World Health Organization (WHO) and NIH caution that excessive vitamin A intake can lead to liver damage, bone abnormalities and birth defects. Vitamin D toxicity can cause hypercalcemia (high calcium levels), leading to nausea, kidney damage and abnormal heart rhythms.

"Nowadays, loading doses of biotin, magnesium, glutathione, vitamin D and B12 are so common that people even do not go for blood tests to check whether they really require supplementation or not and land into toxicity," says Dr. Khurana.

Drug Interactions And Organ Stress

Supplements are often perceived as harmless because they are available over the counter. However, they are biologically active substances. "One should always consult a medical practitioner or take expert advice or visit a GP before starting any nutritional pill in the name of supplementation to avoid any adverse reaction," Dr. Khurana advises. "After all, all supplements have to pass through the liver, kidneys and other organs and can affect their ability to work efficiently."

For instance, vitamin K can interfere with anticoagulant medications, while high-dose magnesium can cause gastrointestinal disturbances and interact with certain antibiotics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that supplement-drug interactions are a significant but under-recognised risk.

Do Most People Need Supplements?

According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), most people can get the nutrients they need through a balanced diet. Supplementation is typically recommended for specific groups, such as:

Pregnant women (folic acid)

Older adults (vitamin D, in some regions)

Individuals with diagnosed deficiencies

People with malabsorption disorders

Routine "preventive" mega-doses are rarely advised without testing.

What Should You Do Before Taking Supplements?

Experts recommend:

Get Blood Tests First: Confirm deficiency before starting high-dose supplements. Consult A Qualified Doctor Or Nutritionist: Avoid relying solely on apps or influencers. Disclose All Supplements To Your Doctor: Especially before lab tests or surgeries. Avoid Loading Doses Without Supervision: Particularly for fat-soluble vitamins. Review Periodically: Supplements are not meant to be indefinite without reassessment.

While supplements can play a vital role in correcting genuine deficiencies, indiscriminate use may mask serious medical conditions, interfere with diagnostic tests and even cause toxicity. As wellness trends surge, experts urge caution because prevention does not mean self-prescription. Testing, medical consultation and evidence-based guidance remain the safest approach. In health, more is not always better, especially when it comes to vitamins and minerals.

