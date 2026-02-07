From Magnesium To Omega-3: Doctor Shares 5 Supplements For Women Over 40

After the age of 40, women often experience several physical changes. Energy levels can change, hormone levels start to fluctuate, and bone strength can slowly deteriorate. Supplements, according to medical professionals and nutritionists, can enhance general health when coupled with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep.

In a recent Instagram post, dermatologist Gurveen Waraich Garekar shares five supplements that she personally takes to maintain health and fitness during her 40s. She explains that she incorporates them into her daily regimen to maintain her strength and vitality while coping with the physical changes that often accompany ageing.

Magnesium for Better Sleep and Muscle Health

Garekar mentions in the caption that she takes Magnesium Glycinate, particularly MgD3 from Nutrova, at night after meals. Magnesium has been known to improve the quality of sleep, alleviate cramps, and support muscle function. Magnesium glycinate is also recommended for relaxation.

Calcium and Vitamin D for Strong Bones

After 40, women's bone health becomes a serious concern, particularly because of hormonal changes. Garekar shares that she takes Ostocalcium, a calcium and vitamin D supplement from Centrum, either in the morning or in the afternoon after meals. Vitamin D improves the body's ability to absorb calcium, while calcium helps preserve bone strength.

Omega-3 for Heart and Brain Health

Another component of the doctor's treatment plan is the Nutrova Omega-3 supplement capsules, which can be consumed at any time of the day. Omega-3 fatty acids are known to improve cognitive abilities, reduce inflammation, and boost heart health. Omega-3 fatty acids are also known to be beneficial in regulating cholesterol and joint health.

Glutathione and Vitamin C for Skin and Immunity

Garekar uses Nusaude Light, a vitamin C and glutathione combination, for skin health and overall immunity. She takes this supplement with a minimal snack in the morning or afternoon. Antioxidants like glutathione help protect cells from damage, and vitamin C promotes skin healing and immunity.

Plant Protein for Muscle Recovery

Lastly, Garekar emphasises the importance of consuming protein following a workout. She takes a Cosmix plant-based protein supplement after working out. Protein maintains strength, aids in muscle regeneration, and keeps the body's metabolism stable.

Apart from protein supplements, Garekar advises that the cycle of taking supplements should be three months on supplements and one month off. Furthermore, she advises that the levels of calcium, vitamin B12, and vitamin D should be checked after six to eight months. Garekar warns her followers that supplements should be taken under medical supervision and in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.