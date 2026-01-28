These 5 Supplements Can Help Manage Stress While Boosting Overall Health

Stress has become a constant aspect of modern, busy lifestyles. Many individuals find themselves in a perpetual state of stress, and as a result, it has become normalised. This normalisation makes it difficult to recognise the presence of stress in lives, leading people to believe that constant tension and anxiety are just part of everyday life. However, unmanaged stress can have significant negative repercussions on health. When left uncontrolled, chronic stress can lead to a variety of physical and mental health issues, including anxiety disorders, depression, cardiovascular problems, and weakened immune function. Over time, the body remains in a state of heightened alertness, disrupting normal physiological processes and leading to conditions such as insomnia and gastrointestinal issues.

The adverse effects of chronic stress are profound. It can contribute to weight gain due to hormonal imbalances, increase the risk of heart disease, and result in burnout and fatigue. Additionally, chronic stress can impair cognitive function and memory, exacerbate mental health disorders, and diminish overall quality of life.

Fortunately, several strategies can help manage stress effectively. One effective method is focusing on the intake of certain nutrients that have been identified for their potential benefits in stress management. Here are some supplements that can help manage stress.

Supplements that can help manage stress effectively

1. Magnesium

Magnesium is well-known for its ability to improve sleep quality. This essential mineral plays a crucial role in regulating neurotransmitters responsible for calming the brain, thus supporting overall stress management. Magnesium also helps reduce muscle cramps, supports heart rhythm, and maintains bone density by aiding calcium absorption. Additionally, it helps manage blood sugar and blood pressure effectively.

2. Omega-3 fatty acids

Found in fish oil, omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties and can support brain health. Studies suggest that adequate levels of omega-3s in the diet may reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, enhancing mood stability. Studies indicate that high doses of EPA are linked to improved symptoms of depression and anxiety. Omega-3 fatty acids are also known to lower bad cholesterol and inflammation in the body.

3. Multivitamins

While not a direct stress reliever, taking a multivitamin can help address any nutritional deficiencies, ensuring that the body has the necessary nutrients to function optimally under stress. This can support better overall health and resilience against the negative effects of stress.

While choosing multivitamins, it is essential to focus on B vitamins as they are essential for brain health, metabolism, and neurotransmitter production. Therefore, B vitamins can help significantly decrease stress and improve mood.

4. Ashwagandha

This adaptogenic herb has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Research indicates that ashwagandha can lower cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress, and improve the body's response to stress, ultimately promoting a sense of calm. Additionally, ashwagandha can help boost muscle strength, speed up recovery, increase testosterone levels in men and support thyroid function.

5. Vitamin D

Several studies indicate that a deficiency of vitamin D can hinder mental well-being, while adequate levels are associated with improved mood and lower stress. Vitamin D supplements also help regulate cortisol levels in the body.

Stress can be more harmful than you think. Incorporating these nutrients into a balanced diet, along with healthy lifestyle choices such as regular exercise and mindfulness practices, can significantly aid in managing stress and mitigating its adverse effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.