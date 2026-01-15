The fast-paced nature of the modern world has made the constant pinging of notifications and being exposed to high amounts of stress the norm. What people don't realise is that the nervous system is being attacked, which is causing it to become overstimulated. A hyperactive nervous system disrupts the body's ability to rest, heal, or function properly. This is why, for long-term physical and mental well-being, calming the nervous system becomes essential. The National Mental Health Survey and supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research found that nearly 1 in 7 Indians (about 150 million people) require active mental health care, with stress, anxiety, and depression being the most common disorders. This, coupled with the lifestyle challenges that worsen nervous system functioning, means people need to actively practise how to calm their nervous system effectively.

Here are eight such health hacks that are rooted in science, which can help you to calm an overstimulated nervous system.

8 Health Hacks To Effectively Calm The Nervous System

1. Deep Breathing Exercises

The simple, healthy habit of deep breathing can slow down breathing, relax muscles, and help activate the vagus nerve. The nerve present at the back of the neck can be massaged to instantly relax the nervous system. According to Ayurvedic and modern research, deep breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps lower stress, heart rate, and blood pressure. There are a number of ways to practise deep breathing daily; these methods include:

Practicing a 4-7-8 breathing technique, which involves inhaling for 4 seconds, holding your breath for seven seconds, and exhaling for 8 seconds, can help calm the nervous system.

Even 5-minute deep breathing exercises have shown active results in calming the nervous system, in turn improving brain health and sleep quality.

2. Mindful Meditation

The act of cautiously sitting in silence and being still while clearing the mind of any thoughts can help regain a fresh perspective on daily life. The active presence of stress is a daily factor that determines how on edge we will be all day; it also leads to an increase in the secretion of cortisol that causes long-term health issues when left unchecked. To tackle stress head-on and effectively manage it, the act of simply sitting in silence and meditating for a fixed duration can rejuvenate the brain. Here is how you can practise mindful meditation effectively:

Allow 10 minutes daily if possible and make it a part of the morning wake-up routine.

If the mornings are hectic, then keeping 5 minutes before bed to meditate can offer nervous system calming properties.

The brass singing bowl can also be used, which uses positive sound vibrations to help calm the nervous system effectively.

Mindful meditation has shown promising results in Indian and global studies to calm the nervous system by reducing stress hormones, improving parasympathetic activity, and balancing autonomic functions. The studies also show that it can control a speedy heart rate, reduce anxiety symptoms, and increase neuroplasticity.

3. Gentle Yoga And Stretching

In Ayurveda and modern research, practising daily yoga asanas can improve flexibility, enhance motor function, and improve brain function. The blood flow in the body also improves, helping to calm an overactive nervous system. There are various ways to practise gentle yoga and stretches to reap its health benefits. Here are some practical tips to follow consistently:

Keep a yoga mat on the go in your bedroom to help remind you to practise yoga daily.

Start with simple and gentle yoga poses that you can effectively do daily in the right form to avoid any injuries.

Practising yoga asanas like the child's pose or the forward bend can be performed by any yoga beginner.

Slowly build your resilience and stamina to progress to intermediate and harder yoga asanas for better long-term health outcomes.

4. Cold Water Therapy

The cold plunge has become extremely popular as a way to calm the nervous system, but it needs a science-based approach to ensure safety. There are cases recorded where people suffered from sudden heart and blood pressure issues during and after a cold plunge. So, taking specialist advice is necessary for safety and well-being. The typical cold water therapy involves brief exposure to extremely cold temperatures that helps stimulate the vagus nerve. Instead of going for a full-fledged cold immersion experience, you can opt for the following:

Splash the face with cold water, but don't overdo it, as it can dry out the skin.

A well-timed short cold shower, depending on the weather and in a controlled setting, is necessary.

Note: People who have heart issues or blood pressure disorders should not use cold water immersion therapy for calming the nervous system. Consult a medical professional or a specialist for safety instructions.

5. Balanced Nutrition

The food system is fragmented with processed foods and widespread adulteration, which can further deplete the daily nutritional food intake. Through actively managing your daily food intake, balanced nutrition can be achieved. For instance:

Consuming enough food sources that are rich in magnesium, omega-3,6 and 9 and antioxidants is necessary.

Seasonal vegetables, nuts and seeds, fatty fish, and plenty of vitamins and minerals throughout the entire day can ensure a nutritional intake.

6. Adequate Sleep Hygiene

Sleep hygiene is the cornerstone of practising certain habits that can benefit the quality of your sleep. The body's internal clock has a certain functioning, which means it determines when we wake up and when we fall asleep. The term used to refer to this internal clock is the circadian rhythm, which is responsible for long-term health and well-being. To practise sleep hygiene effectively, you can follow these tips:

Make sure you don't use any screens for at least one hour before bed, as this can disturb sleep hormone production.

The sleep environment should be clean, comfortable, and dark for achieving quality sleep.

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can ensure your day-to-day sleep cycle functions smoothly.

In the Research of Medical Sciences, having poor daily sleep hygiene can cause depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and bipolar disorder, while improved practices reduce symptoms and calm the nervous system.

7. Nature Connection

Various studies document that spending time outdoors and in nature can lower stress hormone secretion and boost brain function. By being in a nature-dense environment, individuals can even enhance their mood that tends to suffer due to modern life stressors. The practice of forest bathing involves spending time in dense forests without any digital connection, and getting sunlight exposure are some key ways to practice having an active nature connection. Some other ways to recharge your brain and calm your nervous system are:

Spending time daily in nature, either in the mornings or when the sun is out, can become a healthy habit to calm the nervous system.

Make sure to spend time on vacation in places where nature is dense, and you can sit in silence and gather your thoughts effectively.

8. Gratitude And Positive Journaling

Several psychological studies suggest that there are active benefits of gratitude on nervous system regulation. By putting pen to paper and documenting your thoughts about the day, you can take stock of how you feel. The way gratitude works is that it triggers a healthy emotional response that is responsible for building mental health, resilience, and emotional balance. Here are some practical tips to make sure you reap the benefits of gratitude journaling:

Dedicating 5 minutes daily to journaling practice can calm the nervous system and avoid overthinking.

Maintaining a gratitude journal can also help take stock of your emotional health over a course of time and serve as a starting point for growth.

A calm nervous system means internal peace and pause before reacting to a stressful event. It starts with improving overall health and can be put into practice through developing simple habits.

