"Thanked Great Friend PM Modi For Standing With Israel": Netanyahu To NDTV

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today told NDTV he spoke to his "great friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for standing with Israel amid tensions in the Middle East.

Netanyahu, surrounded by bodyguards, walked among debris in Israel's Beit Shemesh, where Iranian strikes on a synagogue killed nine people.

"I spoke to our great friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I spoke to him at length yesterday and thanked him for his standing with Israel, standing for the truth, and for the enormous friendship of the people of India," Netanyahu told NDTV.

"They are much admired and loved in Israel. I won't get into the details of the conversation, but I have spoken to him, and I have spoken to many other leaders in the region and beyond," he added.

The two leaders are known to share a good personal rapport. India and Israel also have deep ties in trade, defence and people to people connections.

Earlier today, the Israeli prime minister said the joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran aimed in part to create the conditions for Iranians to oust their leadership, adding that the time was approaching for them to do so.

"That day is drawing near. And when it comes, Israel and the United States will be there, together with the Iranian people. And it is important that the Iranian people be there with us. That depends on them, we will be there," Netanyahu told reporters from the site hit by an Iranian missile.

Since the joint strikes began on Saturday, Netanyahu has said it is time for Iranians to "cast off the yoke of tyranny" and US President Donald Trump has told them to "take back your country."

This evening, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said Iran launched several missiles and defence systems are operating to intercept the threat. Three of them were destroyed before they could do any harm.

The Israeli authorities have asked the public to enter protected spaces on receiving the alert sent directly to their mobile phones, and to remain inside until a new announcement comes.